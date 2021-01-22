Kearney boys, Norfolk girls swim to victory

KEARNEY — Kearney High boys doubled the score on Norfolk in a swimming and diving dual meet Thursday at the KHS pool.

The Bearcat boys defeated Norfolk 123-61 but Norfolk turned the tables in the girls division, winning 116-69.

Kearney coach Jane Bartee said there was “amazing racing tonight. ... Although both scores were a little lopsided, the team did a lot of season bests and raced and competed well.”

The Kearney boys had three 1-2-3 finishes in the 10 individual races.

Alex Eifert topped the first one, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 18.05 seconds. Zeb Black was second and Alex Hewitt third in the race.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Ethan Kinney took first (22.93) with Russell Dietz second and Black third.

Jake Svec led the third 1-2-3 finish, winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.65. Blake Parks and Zac Nicol finished second and third, respectively.

Kinney was a double winner, also winning the 100 butterfly (55.66). Other individual winners were Ben Knoell in the diving and Logan Arnold in the 100 freestyle (51.07).