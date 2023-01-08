Kearney boys fourth, girls third at home swimming invitational

KEARNEY — Relay performances highlighted the Kearney High swim team's performance Saturday at the Kearney High Invitational.

The Bearcat girls finished third in the eight-team meet with 181 points. The boys scored 203 points, which put them fourth.

“Boys got their two relays’ automatic state (qualifying) times today,” KHS coach Jane Bartee said. “It’s exciting that we had all of the relays qualify this weekend, finally.”

The boys' teams placed third in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay. The girls earned a second-place finish in the 200 medley, a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle.

In the 200 medley relay, the boys finished in 1 minute, 45.13 seconds and in the 200 freestyle relay they finished in 1:33.74. Blake Parks, Aiden Grierson and Zeb Black swam on both 200-yard relay teams while Owen Bartee swam on the 200 medley and Jackson Haffener swam on the 200 freestyle

Lincoln Northeast took home the first-place trophy for the boys with 237 points. Grand Island got second with 226 and Pius X took third with 221. Grand Island dominated on the girls' side with 257 points and Lincoln Pius X finished second with 189.

Coach Bartee said the teams continue to show improvement.

“I thought they did really well,” she said. “They raced hard and a lot of them are still improving their times. Having the three weeks off over Christmas break, it’s fun to just get in a race again. They stepped up and swam really well.”

One athlete who stood out for the Bearcats was Anai Aguirre. She placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, while being part of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.

Black made an impact as well, placing second in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle while helping with the erlays.

KHS lost a lot of senior leadership last year, but upperclassmen are still helping the younger athletes as the season progresses.

“The younger kids just keep improving,” Bartee said. “They’re watching the older kids and learning from them. They’re teaching them and helping them so that’s been pretty cool.”

With a variety of schools at the KHS Invitational, it gives athletes the chance to swim against a larger range of competition.

“It’s kind of fun when we have teams from pretty much across the state,” Bartee said. “It’s fun to bring them all in and get them all competing and racing against each other.”

KHS will be back in action Tuesday in a double dual against Lincoln North Star and Southwest at 4 p.m.

“We just have to really sharpen up a lot of things,” Bartee said. “We’ve got a lot of meets coming up. We race again Tuesday and race again Saturday. We will start working on some more strength work and speed work in practices, so we should be getting a little bit faster.”