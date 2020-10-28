KCHS wins subdistrict, sweeps Adams Central

KEARNEY — Adams Central had hit its stride.
After failing to put together a run of points against Kearney Catholic in a 25-15 loss in the first set, the Patriots rallied from a 20-16 deficit in the second set to lead 23-20.
Then it ended.
Three straight kills by the Stars’ Bailey Spangler tied the score. Two desperation saves by setter Syd Conner, the kind where she threw her arms up to keep from getting a flattened nose, found seams in the Adams Central defense and a game-winning kill by Ashlyn Wischmeier wrapped up the 26-24 win for Kearney Catholic.
“We kind of gave them too big a run there,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said. “She (Adams Central’s Emma Estrada) got back there and reeled off a bunch of points. She was serving bullets and we just didn’t control it. She caught us on a couple short balls and we just couldn’t run our offense.
“But I was glad the way we fought back and stayed aggressive.”
KCHS, which stumbled a bit coming down the home stretch, wrapped up the C1-9 Subdistrict championship with a 25-15, 26-24, 25-19 win over the Patriots Tuesday night at Cope Coliseum.
With the win, the Stars will be one of the top seeds in the Class C1 district finals on Saturday. The opponent and the game time were set after the Hub’s deadline.
Adams Central (21-11) got a 13-kill performance by Caitlyn Scott and another eight kills and three aces from Estrada to keep the Stars on their toes.
“They’re a much improved team from a couple years ago and the definitely have some fight in them,” Kris Conner said. “Scott, she’s just tough to control. She can swing from anywhere, so it doesn’t matter if they’re out of system, she’s going to get the ball and she’s going to hit aggressively.”
Kearney Catholic (29-5) countered with a blocking game that scored eight points. Freshman Callie Squiers was involved in four of them.
“I thought we blocked fairly well tonight, because those two losses we had, our blocking game suffered and struggled ... so it was reassuring the last couple nights just to see us get consistent,” Kris Conner said.
Ashley Keck led the Stars with 14 kills while Spangler had 10 and Jill Collins had nine.
The Stars had 44 kills to Adams Central’s 32. The Stars also had eight ace serves, four by Syd Conner.
Overton sweeps Elm Creek
Overton rolled to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 win over Elm Crek in the Subdistrict C2-10 final.
“We came out strong and were able to maintain the momentum throughout the night,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We were able to capitalize with eight ace serves ... (and) our blocking was key throughout the night.”
Haley Fleischman hammered 14 kills in the match while Rachel Ecklund had 12 for the Eagles. Fleischman also had four blocks while Kenzie Scheele came through with five of the ace serves.
For Elm Creek, Ashley Brown had nine kills.
Bertrand advances with four-set win over S-E-M
BERTRAND — Bertrand held off S-E-M 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14 to win the D2-8 final.
Sadie Maloley shredded the Mustangs with 19 kills while Johanna Ford had 12 kills. Erin Boggs contributed five ace serves to go with 40 assists.
Pleasanton keeps rolling
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton stayed undefeated with a 23-25, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 win over Amherst in the D1-9 Subdistrict final.
For Amherst, Tenley Hadwiger and Jaelyn Potts had 10 kills apiece. Hadwiger also had four blocks.
Coyotes sweep Spartans
ANSLEY — Anselmo-Merna swept Ansley Litchfield 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in the district final at Ansley.
Carli Bailey had 10 kills, three ace serves and two blocks for Ansley.
