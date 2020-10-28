KCHS wins subdistrict, sweeps Adams Central

Adams Central (21-11) got a 13-kill performance by Caitlyn Scott and another eight kills and three aces from Estrada to keep the Stars on their toes.

“They’re a much improved team from a couple years ago and the definitely have some fight in them,” Kris Conner said. “Scott, she’s just tough to control. She can swing from anywhere, so it doesn’t matter if they’re out of system, she’s going to get the ball and she’s going to hit aggressively.”

Kearney Catholic (29-5) countered with a blocking game that scored eight points. Freshman Callie Squiers was involved in four of them.

“I thought we blocked fairly well tonight, because those two losses we had, our blocking game suffered and struggled ... so it was reassuring the last couple nights just to see us get consistent,” Kris Conner said.

Ashley Keck led the Stars with 14 kills while Spangler had 10 and Jill Collins had nine.

The Stars had 44 kills to Adams Central’s 32. The Stars also had eight ace serves, four by Syd Conner.

Overton sweeps Elm Creek

Overton rolled to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 win over Elm Crek in the Subdistrict C2-10 final.