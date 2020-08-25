KCHS softball team splits pair of games

UTICA — Kearney Catholic split a pair of softball games Monday at Utica, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia 11-6 and beating Centennial 10-3.
Lauren Marker hit the Stars’ first home run of the year in the win over Centennial. The two-run blast was part of a six-run fourth inning that put the game away.
Marker was one of five KCHS players with two hits.
Jacee Nore was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing three hits in a five-inning complete game.
In the loss to St. Cecilia, the Stars tried to keep pace with 10 hits to the Hawkettes’ 11, but St. Cecilia brought the power, hitting four home runs while all the Stars’ hits were singles.
For KCHS, Liv Nore went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Carleigh Eurek was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Tonight, Kearney Catholic will play Centura/Central Valley at Patriot Park.
KCHS golfers fourth at season-opening Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished fourth at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational at Grand Island Indianhead Golf Course.
“The girls played well for their first time out for the season. With three out of the five never playing in a varsity meet before the girls were able to stick it out and play through the heat,” KCHS coach Amanda Roberts said.
Individually, Morgan Sheckler tied for fourth with a 98, while Madi Waggoner finished with a 113, Taylor McGuire a 117 and Mia Homan a 131.
KHS golfers top Holdrege
KEARNEY — Kearney High rolled to a 171-243 victory Monday over Holdrege in a dual golf meet at Kearney’s Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.
The Bearcats’ Eve Edwards was the medalist, shooting a 40, while teammates Betsey Lewis and Hannah Lydiatt were one stroke back.
Alex Mahalek added a 49 and Sidney Peterson posted a 52.
Ella Jacboson led Holdrege with a 47.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!