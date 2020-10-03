KCHS rolls Broken Bow after 14-14 start; offensive attack uses run and pass for a 38-14 victory

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic turned a 14-14 tie into a 38-14 victory over Broken Bow Friday night at Miles Field.
“We played pretty well offensively. We caught the ball well ... and we played pretty well defensively. We did have a couple breakdowns in our assignments against their option and that’s how they got their 14 points,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said about the Stars’ Homecoming game.
Stars’ quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Husker commit, completed 17 of 23 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another touchdown.
Cale Conrad ran for 107 yards on 18 carries and scored one rushing touchdown for the Stars.
Kicker Spencer Hogeland kicked a 33-yard field goal.
Broken Bow quarterback Blake Denson ran for a 62-yard touchdown and he connected on a long pass that led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Wells.
The defensive breakdown that led to Denson’s touchdown was “perfect option football,” Harvey said. “We all went for the dive and the quarterback took it around the corner.”
Halftime adjustments put the brakes on Broken Bow’s offense and the Indians couldn’t keep pace with Haarberg and the Stars.
“We had three fourth-down stops, which was good for our team,” Harvey said.
Haarberg hit Logan O’Brien for a 23-yard touchdown, Samson David for a 16-yard touchdown and Jaden Seier for a 40-yard score.
Kearney Catholic (4-1) will host Adams Central (6-0) Friday at Miles Field.
n KCHS 38, Broken Bow 14
Score by Quarters
Broken Bow (1-5)8 6 0 0 — 14
KCHS (4-1)14 10 7 7 — 38
First Quarter
KC — Logan O’Brien 23 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick)
KC — Haarberg 9 run (Hogeland kick)
Broken Bow — Blake Denson 62 run (Cyrus Wells run)
Second Quarter
Broken Bow — Wells 3 rush (run failed)
KCHS — Hogeland 32 FG
KCHS — Cale Conrad 1 run (Hogeland kick)
Third Quarter
KC — Samson David 16 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
Fourth Quarter
KC — Jaden Seier 40 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick).
