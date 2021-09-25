KCHS improves to 5-0 with win over Minden

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic took advantage of Minden’s turnovers to forge a 39-8 victory over the Whippets Friday night at Miles Field.

Riley Grieser ran for 240 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Stars improved to 5-0. Grieser had three carries over 50 yards, scoring from 54 and 59 yards.

Quarterback Brett Mahony completed 8 of 11 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns.

For Minden (2-2), quarterback Carter Harsin completed 8 of 19 passes for 102 yards and running back Gage Fries rushed for 85 yards on eight carries.

The Whippets’ lone touchdown came on a 12-yard run by Braxton Janda in the fourth quarter.

— Freshman Graiden Ritner ran for 66 yards on 22 carries and scored Wilcox-Hildreth’s lone touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Franklin.

— Noah Eggleston ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 164 yards and three more touchdowns as S-E-M beat Silver Lake 54-22. Jayson Guthard caught four of Eggleston’s passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.