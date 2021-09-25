 Skip to main content
KCHS improves to 5-0 with win over Minden
KCHS improves to 5-0 with win over Minden

Kearney Catholic vs Minden

Kearney Catholic’s Riley Grieser (15) breaks free from Minden defender Rylan Holsten (45) during Friday’s game at Kearney Catholic’s Miles Field. Grieser had 18 carries for 240 yards in the game as Kearney Catholic defeated Minden, 39-8.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic took advantage of Minden’s turnovers to forge a 39-8 victory over the Whippets Friday night at Miles Field.

Riley Grieser ran for 240 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Stars improved to 5-0. Grieser had three carries over 50 yards, scoring from 54 and 59 yards.

Quarterback Brett Mahony completed 8 of 11 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns.

For Minden (2-2), quarterback Carter Harsin completed 8 of 19 passes for 102 yards and running back Gage Fries rushed for 85 yards on eight carries.

The Whippets’ lone touchdown came on a 12-yard run by Braxton Janda in the fourth quarter.

— Freshman Graiden Ritner ran for 66 yards on 22 carries and scored Wilcox-Hildreth’s lone touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Franklin.

— Noah Eggleston ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 164 yards and three more touchdowns as S-E-M beat Silver Lake 54-22. Jayson Guthard caught four of Eggleston’s passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

— Owen Kaps rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries and scored four touchdowns as Bertrand defeated Hi-Line 57-36. Kaps also completed 10 of 15 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jonah Nelson was the hot receiver with six catches for 101 yards, including the touchdown.

— Jacob Weatherly scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift Cozad to a 21-14 win over Holdrege. Nolan J. Wetovick ran for 86 yards and passed for 122 yards for the Haymakers.

