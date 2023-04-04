KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic's girls won their fourth straight soccer match on Tuesday beating Aurora 4-0 at Ted Baldwin Park.

The Stars were coming off a championship at the Seward Tournament on Saturday.

"We've taken some nice strides forward," KCHS coach Bruce Lear said. "And this was our most complete game to date."

Hadley McGowens scored the Stars' first two goals, just minutes apart, midway through the first half.

Jenna Kruse scored just two minutes before halftime to put the Stars ahead 3-0 at halftime. Kruse scored again early in the second half.

Lear said the Stars' biggest improvement from the season-opening loss to Grand Island Northwest has come from connecting passes and he wouldn't be surprised if, after looking at the film, the Stars may have connected to 65% of their passes against the Huskies.

"For us, there's clearly a correlation between passes completed and success," he said.

The passes that set up McGowen's goals both came from Claire Kluthe. McGowens then got the assists on the two goals scored by Kruse.

McGowens, Kruse and Kluthe "all combine very well," Lear said.

On the back side, Lacey Maciejewski earned the shutout to improve to 2-1. She missed out on the Stars' shootout win over Omaha Concordia, due to illness. Freshman Kassandra Trevino earned the right to replace her during tryouts the night before. Trevino responded by making three saves in the shootout victory over Concordia.

Winning a shootout with a backup goal-keeper is "one of those confidence-building things," Lear said. That confidence carried over into Tuesday's match.

"A lot of pieces I've seen continue to improve. ... Tonight we were more consistent in a lot of things," Lear said.

The Stars are back in action Monday playing on the road at North Platte.