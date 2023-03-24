MINDEN — The Kearney Catholic girls smashed a school record in the 4x100-meter relay at Thursday's dual meet in Minden.

The Stars' quartet of Margaret Haarberg, Payton Dzingle, Alyssa Onnen and Hazel Haarberg turned in a hand-timed 49.7 second effort to break the old school record by half a second.

The mark highlighted a solid day for the Stars.

For the KCHS girls, Hazel Haarberg won the 100 (12.4), Payton Dzingle the 200 (27.1), Macy Ringlein the 400 (1:09.3), Callie Squiers won the discus (93-10¼), Margaret Haarberg won the high jump (5-3) and Alyssa Onnen won the pole vault (10-0) and long jump (16-0¼(,

Minden's Trinity Houchin won the 800 (2:41.7), Jessie Hurt won the 1,600 (6:08.4), Mttie Kamery won the 60-meter high hurdles (9.6) and 300-meter low hurdles (49.3), Addison Klabunde won the shot put (29-10¼) and Priscilia Madriz won the triple jump (31-8¼).

For the Kearney Catholic boys, Isaiah Gaunt won the 100 (11.7 seconds) and 200 (24.1), Sam Luther won the 400 (56.9), Brant Christner won the shot put (49-4½) and Carson Murphy won the long jump (18-4).

For Minden's boys, Alex Boudreau won the 800 (2:13.6), Carter Harsin the 1,600 (4:55.6), Tanner Gibb the 300-meter hurdles (42.5), Austin Lutkemeier won the discus (130-3), Landon Bules the high jump (5-0), Kotdyn Heath the pole vault (11-0) and Rylan Holsten the triple jump (36-2).

In the other relays, Kearney Catholic's boys won the 4x100 while the girls won the 4x800. Minden won both 4x400s and the boys' 4x800.

Throwers set the pace for KHS girls in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Kearney High girls dominated the weights Thursday at the Rocket Relays hosted by Lincoln Northeast.

Avery Franzen and Haidyn Skeen went 1-2 in the shot put with Skeen winning the discus. Franzen threw 38 feet, 6½ inches to collect her gold medal while Skeen threw 118-3 to win the discus.

The Bearcats also won the 4x800 relay (10:30.52) with Alyssa Bauer, Blaire May, Dawson Kreycik and Ava Moore carrying the baton.

The Kearney High boys will compete in the Kearney Indoor today at UNK's Cushing Coliseum.