KCHS girls end regular season with win

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls soccer team concluded its regular season on a high note.

The Stars beat Holdrege 3-1 Monday to end their regular season with a 5-8 record as they finally can focus on subdistricts on Saturday.

While the Stars might look like they had an impressive match with the Dusters, KCHS coach Bruce Lear was critical of his team’s performance.

“I don’t want to take away from our good moments but we lost way too many 1-v-1 situations out there,” Lear said. “There were just too many times when we let them beat us, particularly when we were defending in the first half.”

Midway through the first half, the Stars got on the board, thanks to Claire Cluthe. Two more goals came in the second half.

The Stars’ second goal was off a corner kick by Sydney Conner and scored by Whitney Uelman. Regan Potter capitalized with the final goal. Holdrege was able to avoid a shutout with five minutes left of play in the second half.

“We had to change a little bit in the second half, and so we had more success just keeping the whole game in that end of the field,” Lear said.”We connected with some passes. We found a little bit more space and we kept the ball in our end.”