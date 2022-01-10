KCHS girls bounce back with win over North Platte

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a coach, you liked to see that,” Petri said. “Sometimes we tend to play a little bit soft, but tonight was not one of those nights. We matched their competitiveness. “

Fortunately, North Platte had its fair share of turning over the ball as the Stars provided enough pressure to make some stops. North Platte did have two players finished in double figures. Clancy Brown led the game with 21 points. Carly Purdy picked up a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards.

“Defensively, we played pretty good,” Petri said. “We matched their physicality because it was getting physical at times out on the floor.”

The Stars had three players in double figures. Ashley Keck led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Callie Squiers, despite getting in foul trouble early, continues to be a dependable scorer after dropping 14. Lauren Marker came off the bench and put up 10 points.

“That’s what we need,” Petri said. “We need more than just Ashley. We need some more contribution from other places. “