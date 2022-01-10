KCHS girls bounce back with win over North Platte

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic girls basketball team was not quite polished as usual. As a matter of fact, it was pretty ugly. Despite all of that, the Stars escaped with a 51-46 victory Saturday over North Platte.
A bounce-back win was needed after suffering a close loss to Grand Island Central Catholic the night before. The Stars move to 9-3 on the season as they continue their three-game week stretch.
“Obviously, you want to win both games,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “To come back tonight or this afternoon after playing a very, very competitive game last night. I think the girls showed a lot of heart and determination. It’s difficult sometimes to win back-to-back. As a coach, I saw a lot of good things from both games, and then we got another tough week coming up, so we look forward to that next week.”
Careless turnovers hurt the Stars throughout the game.
“Every time we could’ve moved the lead a little further, we’d turn it over,” Petri said. “Some of those you have to make smart plays, and we need to get better at that.”
The game got chippy as the game developed. There was some pushing and shoving and bodies were on the ground. Petri was pleased with the grit he saw from his girls.
“As a coach, you liked to see that,” Petri said. “Sometimes we tend to play a little bit soft, but tonight was not one of those nights. We matched their competitiveness. “
Fortunately, North Platte had its fair share of turning over the ball as the Stars provided enough pressure to make some stops. North Platte did have two players finished in double figures. Clancy Brown led the game with 21 points. Carly Purdy picked up a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards.
“Defensively, we played pretty good,” Petri said. “We matched their physicality because it was getting physical at times out on the floor.”
The Stars had three players in double figures. Ashley Keck led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Callie Squiers, despite getting in foul trouble early, continues to be a dependable scorer after dropping 14. Lauren Marker came off the bench and put up 10 points.
“That’s what we need,” Petri said. “We need more than just Ashley. We need some more contribution from other places. “
After edging the Bulldogs, 11-10 in the first quarter, the Stars got into a rhythm with an 8-0 run halfway through the second. A corner-three made by Marker ended the second quarter, giving the Stars their largest lead of the game at 28-21. North Platte eventually caught up the Stars, trailing only 31-28. Yet after A technical foul was called, which changed the momentum of the game, and a three-pointer made by Keck put the Stars back in the lead. North Platte would attempt another comeback, but Squiers knocked down a needed triple to remain in control.