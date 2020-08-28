KCHS finishes off win over Shamrocks

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic outran Columbus Scotus Thursday night to win the volleyball season opener 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 at Cope Coliseum.
In a clash of two traditional powers hoping to bounce back from sub-par years, the Stars put together just a few more runs than the Shamrocks.
“Part of this thing with this team has been finishing a game and that fight,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “So, you saw that tonight. It was good, especially when we got behind and we would get back ahead and keep our lead. It just seems like there’s a little different mentality out there.”
In the first set, the Stars had three 3-point spurts and one 5-point run — enough to pull away for a 10-point win.
In the set the sixth-ranked Stars had a balanced attack with Ashlynn Wischmeier, Ashley Keck and Jill Collins scoring three kills apiece, while setter Sydney Conner also scored three kills. That’s the kind of balance Coach Conner wants to see this year.
“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up and doing a lot more reverse flow on our offense. ... If we can keep that going, I think it will be a big key for us,” she said.
In Set 2, the Shamrocks rolled out to 9-2 lead. But the Stars fought back from an 18-12 deficit to pull within two before a serving error and an attack error by the Stars gave Scotus the win.
But Keck and Bailey Spangler started to find their hitting stroke. Keck finished with 19 kills and Spangler scored 12.
But while they were building their offensive resumes, the Stars’ serve-receive game hit a bump in the road against the Shamrocks, who were 16-11 last year but got a spark Thursday night from freshman Chloe Walker, who had six kills and a killer jump serve.
“They were more solid than I thought they would be. They’ve improved a lot since last year, but so have we,” Conner said. “Their ball control was more like it was in the old Scotus days, and they served well. I think that second set she told them to let loose on the serve and we struggled, especially with the top-spin server they have.”
After the second set, the Stars fixed their own serving problems. They had one service error after committing eight in the first two sets.
“That was not a good serving demo,” Conner said.
It was reminiscent of last year’s loss at Scotus where the Stars battled with service errors.
“We came back the next day and put together a drill we called ‘Scotus’ just to work on pressure serving and we should have run that a lot more, apparently,” Conner said.
The Stars will have to fix their problems rapidly as they play Hastings St. Cecilia and Aquinas in a triangular on Saturday.
