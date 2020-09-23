KCHS doubles teams go 1-1 in triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School’s doubles teams beat Hastings and fell to Grand Island Central Catholic in a triangular Tuesday afternoon at Harmon Park.

The teams used a tournament lineup while playing the round-robin format.

KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said the No. 1 doubles team of Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock made the Crusaders work for every point of a 6-3, 6-4 loss.

“They switched up their shots and I thought Blake was more active at the net than in the past and I think that made a difference of how close the match was,” he said.

Schrock and Thiele rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hastings. Creighton Sharp and Jacob Isaacson did the same at No. 2 doubles before losing to GICC.

“Creighton and Jacob had the most fun together that I have seen in the short while they have been partners. We are looking forward to seeing how they do as we continue to progress in the season,” Friesell said.

Sophomore Tate Shoemaker played at No. 1 singles, while Matthew Eschenbrenner was at No. 2.

“Matt lost in a tie-breaker against Hastings in two singles. He settled down in the second set, winning it convincingly, after losing the first set. Tate had some great points ... against both opponents,” Friesell said.