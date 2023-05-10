KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High school announced Wednesday that Jonathan Nikkila and Marcus Witter have been selected as co-head coaches for the Stars’ cross country program.

The duo take over for Don Liess, who retired after 28 years as the Stars' head coach. During Coach Liess’s tenure KCHS earned two state championships and four state runner-up finishes.

“We are excited to have Jonathan and Marcus leading the cross country program and believe they have the ability, creativity and resources to develop our runners and will continue the positive culture surrounding the KCHS cross country program,” KCHS Athletic Director Rick Petri said.

Nikkila is a former cross country runner at Kearney Catholic and Hillsdale College. He has been an assistant coach at for the cross country and track programs at KCHS since 2009.

Witter ran track and cross country at Kearney High and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has previously helped coach at Kearney High and UNK and for the past two years has helped with the Stars' junior high track and cross country teams.