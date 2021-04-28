Irish first, Stars place fourth at Kearney Catholic Golf Invitational

KEARNEY — North Platte St. Pat’s Conner Hasenhauer mastered the cool, windy conditions at Kearney’s Meadowlark Hills Golf Course to claim medalist honors and lead the Irish to the team title at the Kearney Catholic Invitational.

Hasenhauer posted a score of 77 to finish six strokes ahead of runner-up Levi Lennemann of Franklin and Luke Landgren of Hastings St. Cecilia.

St. Pat’s had three finishers in the top 12 to finish with a 338 score in Tuesday’s meet. Elm Creek, led by Nate Gilming with an 84, finished second with a 354 team score.

Franklin took third with a 357 while Kearney Catholic was fifth with a 365 score.

Aaron O’Brien led the Stars with an 88 while Tate Shoemaker claimed the 15th-place medal shooting a 90.

Also for the Stars, Alex Abels carded a 93, Quentin Hogeland a 94 and Grant Drumheller a 99.

Kearney Catholic Invitational

Team Scores