Husker commit Heinrich Haarberg not only offensive threat for Stars

KEARNEY — The spotlight is on the Kearney Catholic Stars.
Even before Heinrich Haarberg committed to play his college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the recruiting whirlwind had settled on the speedy, 6-foot-5 quarterback.
“The combination of height, speed and athleticism, we haven’t had a kid like Heinrich before. He’s definitely a playmaker on our team,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “A lot of eyes will be on him fan-wise from across the state and the other team will have a lot of eyes on him to try to shut him down. So we need our other guys to realize those are opportunities for them when the other teams are focused on him.”
Haarberg is coming off a year where he passed for 1,860 yards and 23 touchdowns while throwing only four interceptions. He also rushed for 458 yards and four touchdowns as Kearney Catholic went 8-2.
He will have the luxury of playing in familiar surroundings as the Stars return nine starters on offense and nine on defense.
“We’ve definitely got the skill guys,” Harvey said. “Our focus is developing our offensive and defensive lines. If we can get those guys development ready for game one and progressing throughout the year and getting better every day, we can make a run in the playoffs.
Besides Haarberg, Kearney Catholic returns leading rusher Cade Conrad (83.8 yards per game) and the top four receivers: Logan Miner (527 yards, 7 TDs), Brett Mahony (473 yards, 4 TDs), Austin Christner (336 yds, 4 TDs) and Logan O’Brien (299 yds, 3 TDs).
That wide array of offensive threats should keep Kearney Catholic moving the ball and keeping the pressure off of Haarberg.
“We have to be able to get the ball in their hands,” Harvey said. “Our running game is pretty good and we have to have a good, strong running game so we don’t have to rely on throwing the ball 40-50 times a game. That’s what we don’t want,” Harvey said. “Our defense has to step up. We don’t want to get ourselves in situations where we’re trying to come from behind. We have to stay out front of teams, shut down the run, keep the ball out of their hands and keep it in our hands. That alleviates a lot of pressure on him.”
Stopping the run was the Stars’ weakness last year. Teams could drive the ball down the field and keep the offense on the sidelines.
Harvey said the defense has been tweaked slightly so the players “don’t have to think as much, they just get to react now.”
And the kids have taken it upon themselves to improve the run defense.
“Our kids have bought into the weight room more than they ever have. We got bigger and stronger throughout COVID,” he said. “We had young men who had opportunities or access to weight equipment and they utilized that time ... so we’re excited about what we can do against the run. We’re excited to play Game 1. We’ll get the opportunity to play Wood River/Shelton and see how we’re going to hold up against the run. And the second week will be a big test as we’ll get grounded and pounded by Gothenburg.
@HubSports_Buck
