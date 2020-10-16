Hub Territory Volleyball: Broken Bow wins 5-set showdown with Stars

KEARNEY — Eighth-ranked Broken Bow upset third-ranked Kearney Catholic 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, 16-25, 22-20 Thursday night at KCHS.

The teams played in the Stars’ old gym while the Fort Kearny Conference finals were contested in Cope Coliseum.

Broken Bow junior Kya Scott pounded the Stars with 23 kills in 49 swings. Kali Staples added 15 kills.

The Indians (22-3) also had 13 blocks, led by Emma Schall with seven.

In all, the Indians scored 60 kills to go with seven ace serves and 13 blocks.

KCHS (26-4) had four players reach double figures in kills. Ashley Keck had 16, Jill Collins had 12 and Bailey Spangler and Ashlyn Wischmeier had 11.

Collins had a team-leading four blocks and Josie Denney had three ace serves.

While the Stars had more kills, 63, they didn’t match Broken Bow’s totals in blocks or aces with nine and six, respectively.

-- Sadie Maloley (19) and Johanna Ford (20) combined for 39 kills, Erin Boggs had 48 assists and eight kills, and Jordan Hilmer had 31 digs as Bertrand defeated Kenesaw 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 15-4.