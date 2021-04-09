Higgins fans 16 as KHS blanks G.I., Norfolk

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney pitcher Cal Higgins struck out 16 Grand Island batters as pitchers dominated Thursday’s two games at Grand Island.

Higgins gave up two hits and walked two as Kearney won the nightcap 2-0.

Kearney batters scratched out five hits, including doubles by Max Myers and Cash Roseberry.

Myers’ double to right field in the seventh scored Brayden Andersen with an insurance run as the Bearcats’ only other run came on an RBI-single by Easton Bruce in the third to score Roseberry.

In a 4-0 win over Norfolk to open the day, Riley Miller and Lucas Wegner combined for a five-hit shutout. Miller threw the first six innings, striking out five while giving up four hits. Wegner picked up the save, striking out two in one inning.

Offensively, Kearney scored two in the fourth and two in the sixth, taking advantage of a pair of Norfolk errors as the Bearcats managed just two hits. Fortunately for Kearney, both hits, by Andersen and Cale Conrad, were doubles.

Norfolk pitcher Landon Vaughn struck out nine in five innings of work.

Kearney (6-7) travels to Lincoln on Saturday to play Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star.