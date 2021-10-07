Harvey: Defense key for KCHS to shut down Adams Central, remain undefeated

KEARNEY — What kept the last unbeaten Kearney Catholic football team from competing in the state final? You might want to ask the boys in red, white and blue.

Whenever KCHS and Adams Central meet, it’s bound to include fireworks.

They went unbeaten that year until they ran into Adams Central in the state quarterfinals.

This Friday will not be any different as the Stars once again put their undefeated streak on the line against Adams Central.

Last season, the Stars were successful against the Patriots during the regular season. However, the Stars came up short in the Class C semifinals. KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey reflected on the Stars’ battles with Adams Central, in which he believed they didn’t play too well on the defensive side of the ball.

“We know we have to be prepared defensively well and be disciplined defensively,” Harvey said. “We played a lot of those games undisciplined last year in that state final game. Offensively, we have to establish the run game and take advantage of opportunities. If there are turnovers, we must be able to ... put the ball in the end zone. Last year we didn’t put the ball in the end zone.”