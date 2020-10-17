Guardian Angels sweep Stars in an emotional loss for the title

“I came into the tournament wanting to see what the best of the best is and how do I get my program there, and I just saw it,” Ruyle said. “Unfortunately for the girls, it was a lopsided loss in order for me to learn that lesson. So I will always appreciate them for going through it for me.”

Kearney Catholic (30-7) out-hit the Bluejays 10-9 in the first game. But the Stars trailed by seven runs before they put a mark on the scoreboard. Lee’s bases-loaded single scored one run in the fifth and Liv Nore’s fly ball to center was deep enough to score her sister Jacee with a second run.

Payton Schirmer’s RBI double in the sixth brought the Stars within four.

Schirmer and Lauren Marker were 2 for 3 at the plate and Sydney Owen was 2 for 4.

Franzluebbers struck out seven and walked only one while improving to 26-3 on the year.

In the second game, which lasted only three innings, Kearney Catholic came away with just one hit, a single to center by Alexis Keim.

KCHS pitcher Bralen Biddlecome, who had gone the distance throughout the tournament, finally yielded the circle to Owen in the third inning and the Bluejays treated Owen just as rudely with two home runs in two-thirds of an inning.