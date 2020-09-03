Gothenburg's run game to test Kearney Catholic defense

n Last week: No. 3 KCHS defeated Wood River/Shelton 65-6, Gothenburg lost to Cozad 35-7
n Gothenburg scouting report: “They want to establish the run game and keep ball on the ground as much as possible,” said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. The Swedes are physical with long, rangy defensive ends who run to the ball
“Their kids play aggressive,” Harvey said.
n Best thing Coach Harvey saw from the Stars: “Our defensive effort. Our focus this year is on our defense and I thought we saw good improvement. We usually got six or seven hats to the ball and our kids were just aggressive.”
n What KCHS has to improve: “Our pace on offense,” Harvey said. “I think we moved a little slow. Once we got out ahead ... we didn’t move with the tempo we want. We need to put pressure on our opponents’ defense.”
n Keys to the game: Gothenburg, which seems to play well against the Stars, will have to find a way to slow down KCHS quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. Cozad quarterback Nolan Wetovick completed 8 of 10 for 107 yards and ran for 128 yards in last week’s game. KCHS will have to stop the run. “We know Gothenburg wants to ground and pound and we have to get ourselves off the field defensively,” Harvey said. “We need to get out ahead ... and put them in a game they don’t want to play, put them in passing situations.”
n Final note: “We have to play this game and not worry about the next opponent down the road (No. 9 St. Paul),” Harvey said.
