GICC, McCook win duals with Stars; KHS fifth at Lincoln East Invitational

KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic and McCook got the best of Kearney Catholic High School on the tennis courts at Harmon Park on Monday.
The Crusaders won 8-1 with Blake Thiele claiming the Stars’ only win at No. 1 singles. McCook also won 8-1 with Kearney Catholic’s only win at No. 1 singles by Thiele and Kade Schrock.
Compared to earlier meetings with the Bison and Crusaders, KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said the Stars have improved by “leaps and bounds in making our opponents work to win points. ... Some of the scores of the matches don’t show how close the games were.”
Friesell said Thiele and Schrock are playing well together and complementing each other’s strengths.
“Not only do they do well in doubles, they carry that over in their singles matches. Their court sense and anticipation of shots are the best on the team,” he said.
GICC 8, KCHS 1
Singles — Blake Thiele, KC, def. Caden Menaugh, GICC, 8-5. Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-6. Jack Henry, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-2. Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jacob Isaacson, KC, 8-0. Alex King, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-1. Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-0.
Doubles — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-1; Schardt/King, GICC, def. Amir Saadi/Isaacson,KC, 8-1. Fox/Koby Bales, GICC, def. Sharp/Beachy, KC, 8-0.
McCook 8, KCHS 1
Singles — Isaac Hinze, M, def. Thiele, KC, 8-1. Mason Michaelis, M, def. Sharp, KC, 8-2. Evan Humphrey, M, def. Scrock 8-5. Lincoln Michaelis, M, def. Isaacson, KC, 8-1. Nathaniel Miller, M, def. Beachy, KC, 8-0. Joel Miller, M, def. Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1.
Doubles — Thiele/Schrock, KC, def. Humphrey/L. Michaelis, M, 8-5. Miller/Miller, M, def. Beachy/Isaacson, KC, 8-3. Hinze/M. Michaelis, M, def. Sharp/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1.
KHS fifth at Lincoln East
LINCOLN — Kearney High School’s Carter Goff and Jackson Bokenkamp won the No. 2 doubles bracket at the Lincoln East Invitational on Monday, leading the Bearcats to a fifth-place finish in the 10-team meet.
Goff and Bokenkamp went 5-0 to claim the title while Asher Saulsbury went 4-1 to place third at No. 2 singles, Sam Rademacher and Charlie Brockmeier were fifth at No. 1 doubles and Quentin Shaffer was seventh at No. 1 singles.
“Overall, fifth place is a strong finish as we were in the tougher pools all day. The pools we were in won most of the crossover matches,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “With only 12 points separating us from second shows that if we are able to flip a match or two, we are sitting in second as a team.”
Goff and Bokenkamp defeated Elkhorn South’s Miles Meier and Hayden Kelberlau 8-5 in the championship, which was their closest match of the day.
“Carter and Jackson played solid tennis all day today. They did a great job of hitting sharp angles and moving at the net,” Saulsbury said. “Carter did a great job of placement with his serve, this allowed Jackson to be aggressive and have free reign to poach. Jackson’s aggressiveness and ability to put the ball away is a huge strength.”
Lincoln East Invite
Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 108. 2, Elkhorn South 88. 3, Lincoln Pius X 82. 4, Lincoln Southeast 80. 5, Kearney 76. 6, Lincoln North Star 72. 7, Norfolk 60. 8, York 44. 9, Lincoln Christian 30. 10, Columbus 20.
