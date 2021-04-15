Freshman Margaret Haarberg exceeds expectations in varsity debut

KEARNEY — Margaret Haarberg may have missed out on track and field in her final middle school year, but the Kearney Catholic freshman has entered her high school career as one of the top jumpers in the state.

After being away from track season for almost two years, Haarberg didn’t know what to expect in her first year on varsity. KCHS is in rebuilding mode under two new coaches — one of them happens to be her mother, Elizabeth.

Margaret didn’t want to put too much pressure on herself but wanted to make an impact at the same time.

“I was looking for some new heights and new seeding, looking for an introduction to high school track. It ended up better than that,” Margaret said.

As a freshman, Margaret has recorded a Hub Territory-best 5-5 in high jump, ranking her eighth in the state. She has a long-term goal of breaking the school record of 5-9 ¼.

“It’s going to be hard to break, but I’m going to be pushing for it my senior year,” Margaret said. “I have a lot to put in before I get that.”