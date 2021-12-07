Four-year Kearney Catholic High School starter sets example for future

Keck went out in style as she owns four records for the Stars — mostly in the kills category. The one she values the most was the 1,557 career kills. However, her best performance happened to be the 35-kill performance when the Stars went five sets with Grand Island Central Catholic, which is the most kills in a game. She also holds the record for most digs in a season with 557.

“I really like the career one,” Keck said. “It’s really important to me because it really shows how you can’t just get a career one and call it a season. You have to get it with all four like it’s really possible. ... but also the 35 kills because I never expected that I would’ve gotten that one but you never know when the game is that you’re going break a record like that. The five sets really helped. “

Keck has led the Stars to two straight state appearances. KCHS finished this year as a state runner-up after their well-fought battle with Lincoln Lutheran, ending this season with a 33-5 record. While dealing with different adversities during the season, Keck cherished the connections she made with her teammates.