Four-year Kearney Catholic High School starter sets example for future

KEARNEY — It was four years ago during the summer, Ashley Keck and coach Kris Conner had a one-on-one meeting about the upcoming season for Kearney Catholic High School volleyball.
A freshman at the time, Keck was unaware that Conner was going to make her “OH1” on varsity in her first season. That very meeting with Conner changed Keck’s life for the better.
“She really helped me believe in myself honestly because freshman year I played JV all summer and didn’t expect to get the starting position,” Keck said. “She really encouraged me.”
Four years later, Keck goes down in history as one of the most prolific outside hitters Kearney Catholic has ever had. Keck will be forever grateful for the opportunity Conner gave the then-freshman just discovering the talents and the confidence she built for her.
“Ashley is an all-around player, which will increase her shot to be productive at the next level,” Conner said. “It wasn’t just her role as an outside hitter, though, that was impressive, but her serve-receive, defense and ability to swing effectively from the back row that made a huge impact for us this year. Serve-receive is a tough art in itself, but if you watched us play, you knew she also then had to transition into an attack quite often. Usually, teams can serve aggressive and push attackers on service/receive and get them out of the offense, but that wasn’t the case with Ash. She could get pushed deep and still get in to make the attack effective.”
Keck went out in style as she owns four records for the Stars — mostly in the kills category. The one she values the most was the 1,557 career kills. However, her best performance happened to be the 35-kill performance when the Stars went five sets with Grand Island Central Catholic, which is the most kills in a game. She also holds the record for most digs in a season with 557.
“I really like the career one,” Keck said. “It’s really important to me because it really shows how you can’t just get a career one and call it a season. You have to get it with all four like it’s really possible. ... but also the 35 kills because I never expected that I would’ve gotten that one but you never know when the game is that you’re going break a record like that. The five sets really helped. “
Keck has led the Stars to two straight state appearances. KCHS finished this year as a state runner-up after their well-fought battle with Lincoln Lutheran, ending this season with a 33-5 record. While dealing with different adversities during the season, Keck cherished the connections she made with her teammates.
“This season was very special,” Keck said. “There were a lot of ups and downs throughout the season. I think us three seniors did a good job of leading the team this year, making good connections with each other, and I think those connections are going to help us in the long run. Talk to each other on the floor, and the outcome really showed that worked. We were a pretty special team this year, and I am proud of us.”
Keck is one of three seniors who will be missed next year. However, Keck has confidence that the Stars will return to the state playoffs. KCHS is expecting to return Jenna Kruse, a junior, and handful of sophomores on starting rotation.
“I think this group of girls is going to do great,” Keck said. “I think it’s good to remind them of that because last year we were all told the same thing. You’re graduating six seniors. You guys are not going to be good this year. We ended up really good and it turned out … second in state, obviously, and I think they have a really good chance of making it back next year.”
Keck is set to take her volleyball career to the next level as she will be playing at Concordia Univerisity next year. While she made it official during the national signing period, Keck felt right at home when she made her visit last summer and committed in August.
“I went to their camp over the summer, and I felt right at home already just by one camp,” Keck said. “I thought that was really important to me and staying close to home. They are a really good NAIA school, and I want to play for one of the best, and they are definitely one of the best.”
Concordia is coming off a run in the NAIA Tournament. The Bulldogs made it to the Elite 8. Kearney Catholic grad Ashlyn Wischmeier is on the team as a freshman. Conner is confident that Keck could make an impact right away once she put on the Bulldog uniform.
“She has the dedication and the drive to succeed,” Conner said. “It’s what has gotten her to this point, and it will propel her to tackle life’s next goal. We’re proud and excited to see what she can do.”
Before she makes the transition, Keck still has goals she wants to accomplish before graduating from KCHS.
In basketball, she wants the Stars to win district and compete in state. She also wants to medal during state track in the spring. When asked what legacy she will leave at Kearney Catholic she hopes it is her level of leadership. Something she began developing four years ago.
“I always have this role of being a leader, especially since I started my freshman year,” Keck said. “I feel like a lot of people kind of started looking up to me.”