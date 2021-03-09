Flying High: Stars confident, motivated going to state tournament

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team is at the top of its game and Wednesday, the real fun begins.

The Stars will head to Lincoln for the Class C1 State Basketball Championship, where they will take on Wayne.

The Stars are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They carry momentum into Pinnacle Bank Arena after easing their way to the subdistrict and district titles. For three consecutive games, the Stars ended with a running clock because they outscored their opponents 207-96. In those games, the Stars beat Holdrege, 81-33, Cozad, 59-27 and Central City, 67-36.

“We are confident but motivated going into state,” Coach Bob Langan said. “We played some of our best basketball in subdistrict and district play and we are excited at the opportunity to prove ourselves in Lincoln and keep that momentum going.”

Wayne is coming off a 22-5 season.

In the district finals, they defeated Ogallala, 47-39. Leading the Blue Devils is Tanner Walling, who averages 12.8 points a game, and Daniel Judd, who averages nine points a game.