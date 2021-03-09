Flying High: Stars confident, motivated going to state tournament

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team is at the top of its game and Wednesday, the real fun begins.
The Stars will head to Lincoln for the Class C1 State Basketball Championship, where they will take on Wayne.
The Stars are the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They carry momentum into Pinnacle Bank Arena after easing their way to the subdistrict and district titles. For three consecutive games, the Stars ended with a running clock because they outscored their opponents 207-96. In those games, the Stars beat Holdrege, 81-33, Cozad, 59-27 and Central City, 67-36.
“We are confident but motivated going into state,” Coach Bob Langan said. “We played some of our best basketball in subdistrict and district play and we are excited at the opportunity to prove ourselves in Lincoln and keep that momentum going.”
Wayne is coming off a 22-5 season.
In the district finals, they defeated Ogallala, 47-39. Leading the Blue Devils is Tanner Walling, who averages 12.8 points a game, and Daniel Judd, who averages nine points a game.
“What stood out to us about Wayne is their physicality and their ability to capitalize when they are given second opportunities (opponents turning the ball over and giving up offensive rebounds),” Langan said. “Two players to keep an eye on are Tanner Walling and Daniel Judd. Walling is a guard who can create off the dribble and shoots it well from the three-point line. Daniel Judd is a big, strong, aggressive post player that crashes the board hard.”
If the Stars are victorious, they will face the winner of Adams Central-St. Paul game. The Stars are no stranger to Adams Central after they beat the Patriots, 39-36, on Feb. 19, and some expect the teams to meet again. However, Langan won’t count out St. Paul or the rest of the six teams in the bracket. Auburn is one of two unbeaten teams in the Class C1 bracket and holds the No. 1 seed.
“The bracket is strong this year,” Langan said. “We really like our chances but we also think any one of the eight teams could make a run and be there on Saturday. The things we worked the most on were shooting, rebounding and defending. When it comes to the state tournament we believe that the team that is the aggressor and can limit other team’s second opportunities while creating their own second opportunities will be in good shape.”
Stars’ tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at PBA.