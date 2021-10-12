First-year coach earned trust from veteran Kearney Catholic team

KEARNEY — It may seem that Sydnee Tidwell had the easiest job in the state, coaching an already state-contending Kearney Catholic softball team, but there were some growing pains for the first-year head coach.
After finishing with a record of 29-6 and claiming their district title last Friday, the Stars return to the Class C State tournament for the third consecutive season. The Stars are the No. 7 seed and will take on second-seed Hastings-St. Cecilia High School on Wednesday at the Smith Complex in Hastings at 2 p.m.
Like any first-year coach, it was challenging for Tidwell to build a relationship with her players. Yet, the circumstances were peculiar. Tidwell is coaching a young program but an experienced group. It was intimidating at first, but the former UNK player relied on her softball instincts.
“It was challenging coming to a team who started the program, and I’m the new kid on the block. I was super nervous about that,” Tidwell said. “I don’t have that much experience, so the experience I do bring is through my experience of playing and being a softball player playing at all different levels. Relaying the things that I see during the game, I’ve become comfortable with stuff like that, knowing the situations and what this team can do in those situations.”
The Stars have six seniors on the roster that have been with the program for all four years with three different head coaches. For them, it was reconnecting and adapting to another coach.
“Forming that new relationship with Syd after Jon (Ruyle) stepping down, we all had a good connection with him and Russ (Heimstra) too,” senior outfielder Liv Nore said. “Just forming a new relationship was difficult at first, but we’re all super close with Syd now.”
All year, Tidwell valued communication from her Stars. She has seen the level of improvement, but she still has to give them a quick reminder.
“I feel like girls, in general, have to be reminded to talk loud,” Tidwell said. “It’s not something that comes naturally, but they have worked hard on doing it. I remind them frequently. I still have to remind them, but they have definitely grown in that area.”
As the team developed their bond Kearney Catholic’s season took off after shutting out Ord High School, 12-0, on opening night. The Stars went unbeaten this season at Patriot Park for the second year in a row, with the majority of those games ended by the run rule. The Stars have six of their hitters batting almost .500.
“I think it’s good to adapt to change, and I think our class really helped the other girls adapt to it as well. It was a good thing to go through,” Krista Lee said.
Unfortunately, one of the teams the Stars have not beadt this year is St. Cecilia. The Stars went 0-3 in the last three meetings against the Warhawks. Also unbeaten at home, the Warhawks have the home-field advantage with the tournament at Hastings.
“We beat ourselves in those games,” Tidwell said. “I don’t feel that St. Cecilia came over and dominated us and outplayed us. I think we definitely beat ourselves. If the girls can show up on Wednesday and play their game at their pace and take control, then they will have control of the game.
The Warhawks (25-7) went unbeaten in their district. Also, 19 of their 25 wins ended in double-digits.
“They have a solid lineup,” Lee said. “Their offense is shorter, and they can knock it out easily, and we’re still trying to adjust .”
KCHS made it to the state finals last year, and Tidwell expected to have the Stars return to the tournament. As the Stars exceeded her expectations, Tidwell has confidence in making another run to the state finals.
“Our goal was just to be there,” Tidwell said. “So whatever happens after that, there’s not a team that I wouldn’t pick Kearney Catholic Stars over. This team can beat anybody if they put their minds to it.”