First-year coach earned trust from veteran Kearney Catholic team

KEARNEY — It may seem that Sydnee Tidwell had the easiest job in the state, coaching an already state-contending Kearney Catholic softball team, but there were some growing pains for the first-year head coach.

After finishing with a record of 29-6 and claiming their district title last Friday, the Stars return to the Class C State tournament for the third consecutive season. The Stars are the No. 7 seed and will take on second-seed Hastings-St. Cecilia High School on Wednesday at the Smith Complex in Hastings at 2 p.m.

Like any first-year coach, it was challenging for Tidwell to build a relationship with her players. Yet, the circumstances were peculiar. Tidwell is coaching a young program but an experienced group. It was intimidating at first, but the former UNK player relied on her softball instincts.

“It was challenging coming to a team who started the program, and I’m the new kid on the block. I was super nervous about that,” Tidwell said. “I don’t have that much experience, so the experience I do bring is through my experience of playing and being a softball player playing at all different levels. Relaying the things that I see during the game, I’ve become comfortable with stuff like that, knowing the situations and what this team can do in those situations.”