Finishers: Kearney Catholic uses late rallies to sweep North Platte

Keck was the hot hitter against the Bulldogs. Her 19 kills were a season high and she contributed an ace serve and a block.

“She’s improved her game so much since last year. She’s definitely learned how to mix up her shots. And not only that, she plays a mean defense, too,” Conner said.

Collins had three blocks to go with her 10 kills. Setter Syd Conner had nine kills and an ace serve. And Spangler had eight kills and a block.

Ashlyn Wischmeier finished with four kills, three aces and a block.

“We’ve just got kids that are still firing and that’s good. I was a little worried halfway through (the season) because we had three kids with sore shoulders so we were nursing them and slowing it down in practice. ... We had three starters that were hurting but they’re doing good now,” Kris Conner said.

For North Platte, 6-foot sophomore Carly Purdy had 13 kills and Kylie Havey had 10. McKenna Little finished with eight kills and five blocks.

“It’s fun to play some of the bigger schools, not just because we get those extra (wild-card) points, but sometimes those offenses are just geared toward maybe being a little quicker a little faster so it’s nice to see what we can do against them,” Kris Conner said.