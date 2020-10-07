Finishers: Kearney Catholic uses late rallies to sweep North Platte

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic volleyball had a killer instinct.
Finishing each set by winning key points, the Stars defeated North Platte 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 Thursday night at Cope Coliseum.
And they did it by pounding 54 kills — 19 by Ashley Keck — in a toe-to-toe battle with the Class A Bulldogs.
“There were some good hitters across the net, some pretty athletic players across the net and some of the rallies went a little bit longer,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “You have some good speed on both sides, but still every set could have gone the other way.”
North Platte (18-8) served for the first set, leading 24-23, but an attack error by the Bulldogs tied the set. Keck answered by serving for an ace and Bailey Spangler put the match away with a kill.
In the second set, a kill by Jill Collins followed by two kills by Keck turned a 22-22 tie into a 3-point win.
Then, in the final set, after leading 22-16, the Stars (22-3) weathered a comeback that saw North Platte tie the score at 22. After trading points, Collins gave the Stars a 25-24 lead with her 10th kill of the night. An attack error by North Platte ended the match.
“Confidence. We’ve had so many close sets. ... They don’t seem to get rattled,” Conner said. “We just keep working and finding a hot hitter. We’ve been fortunate but I’d like to see a little bigger lead by the time we get 20, that’s for sure.”
Keck was the hot hitter against the Bulldogs. Her 19 kills were a season high and she contributed an ace serve and a block.
“She’s improved her game so much since last year. She’s definitely learned how to mix up her shots. And not only that, she plays a mean defense, too,” Conner said.
Collins had three blocks to go with her 10 kills. Setter Syd Conner had nine kills and an ace serve. And Spangler had eight kills and a block.
Ashlyn Wischmeier finished with four kills, three aces and a block.
“We’ve just got kids that are still firing and that’s good. I was a little worried halfway through (the season) because we had three kids with sore shoulders so we were nursing them and slowing it down in practice. ... We had three starters that were hurting but they’re doing good now,” Kris Conner said.
For North Platte, 6-foot sophomore Carly Purdy had 13 kills and Kylie Havey had 10. McKenna Little finished with eight kills and five blocks.
“It’s fun to play some of the bigger schools, not just because we get those extra (wild-card) points, but sometimes those offenses are just geared toward maybe being a little quicker a little faster so it’s nice to see what we can do against them,” Kris Conner said.
KCHS will host a portion of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Thursday. The Stars, the second seed, face Bishop Neumann at 5 p.m. and Archbishop Bergan at 7 p.m..
In other matches:
-- Kearney High ran away for a 15-6 victory in the fifth set Tuesday night to foil a Norfolk comeback, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6 at the KHS gym.
The Bearcats will host North Platte, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Northeast in a round-robin Saturday at KHS. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
-- Loomis’ Samantha Schemper scored 17 kills and eight ace serves in the Wolves’ 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8 loss to Harvard. Sabrina Schemper and Caitlynn Wahls were credited with six blocks each.
-- Haley Fleischman had 13 kills and Rachel Ecklund had 10 as Overton defeated Gibbon 25-3, 25-13, 25-16.
-- Bertrand swept Wilcox-Hildreth 25-17, 25-17 and Ansley/Litchfield 25-21, 25-14 at the Bertrand Triangular. The Vikings’ Aleya Hueftle had a monster night with no hitting errors while scoring 10 kills against Ansley/Litchfield and seven against Wilcox-Hildreth.
