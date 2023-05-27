100-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 10.67
Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS 10.85
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 11.10
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 11.14C
Able Molina, KHS 11.25
Jesse Tesmer, Amherst 11.31
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 11.33
Quentin Moss, Lexington 11.34
Cooper Miller, Axtell 11.34
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 11.36
200-METER DASH
William Kulhanek, Overton 21.85
Zaire Lagrone-Miller 22.43
People are also reading…
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 22.64
Ryan Meier, KHS 22.71
Quentin Moss, Lexington 22.75
Cooper Miller, Axtell 23.11
Mathieu Dompko, KHS 23.27
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 23.46
Alex Teichmeier, KHS 23.57
Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege 23.60
400-METER DASH
Ethan Kowalek, KHS 51.57
Luc Lopez, Axtell 52.23
Dru Truax, Lexington 52.37
Mathieu Domkpo, KHS 52.86
Evan Shaffer, KHS 53.16
Cooper Miller, Axtell 53.17
Justin Murray, KHS 53.21
Gus Phye, KHS 53.27
Ryan Meier, KHS 53.41
Hayden Muirhead, Overton 53.51
800-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 1:55.95
Luc Lopez, Axtell 2:00.34
Keyton Cole, Axtell 2:00.64
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 2:01.64
Isaac O’Brien, A/L 2:05.34
Bryce Denney, KHS 2:05.50
Carter Harsin, Minden 2:06.41
Andrew Walsh, KHS 2:07.26
Barnabas Anderson, KHS 2:07.66
Alexes Rodriguez, Lexington 2:07.88
1,600-METER RUN
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 4:25.50
Lazaro Adame, Lexington 4:26.15
Zach Petzet, KHS 4:37.85
Carter Harsin, Minden 4:37.98
Nikolas Clement, Holdrege 4:42.96
Andrew Walsh, KHS 4:44.44
Herson Rodriguez, Lexington 4:46.11
Caden Jameson, Minden 4:50.00
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 4:51.42
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 4:51.90
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 4:52.14
3,200-METER RUN
Lazaro Adame, Lexingotn 9:52.79
Ian Salazar, Lexington 9:59.91
Miguel Cruz, Lexington 10:09.40
Oscar Aguado, Lexington 10:15.29
Josh Miller, KHS 10:16.45
Justin Golus, Holdrege 10:25.36
Samuel Cederburg, Minden 10:25.55
Carter Harsin, Minden 10:37.47
Jayden Ureste, Lexington 10:41.24c
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 10:41.40
110-METER HIGH HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 14.12
Luke Draper, KHS 15.45
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 15.61
Maddox Miller, KHS 15.70
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 15.76
Brett Eckhardt, Minden 16.04
Luke Bailey, A/L 16.34
Kellen Denney, KHS 16.34c
Cayden John, KHS 16.45
Luke Brachle, KHS 16.46
300-METER INT. HURDLES
Jack Dahlgren, KHS 38.05
Jake Halvorsen, Axtell 40.75
Maddox Miller, KHS 40.79
Tanner Gibb, Minden 40.91
Cayden John, KHS 41.47
Ryan Bailey, A/L 42.45
Coleman Langford, Bertrand 42.98
Luke Bailey, A/L 43.61
Cale Nelson, Loomis 43.86
Zebediah Black, KCHS 43.90
4x100 RELAY
Kearney High 42.90
Lexington 44.36
Amherst 44.54
Kearney Catholic 44.91
Minden 45.23
Elm Creek 45.27
Axtell 45.44
S-E-M 45.96
Bertrand 46.19
Holdrege 45.64c
4x400 RELAY
Kearney High 3:24.62
Lexington 3:31.42
Minden 3:32.43
Bertrand 3:35.40
Axtell 3:35.51
Elm Creek 3:38.70
Shelton 3:44.21
Amherst 3:45.46
Kearney Catholic 3:46.63
Holdrege 3:46.77
4x800 RELAY
Minden 8:31.03
Axtell 8:32.20
Kearney High 8:34.68
Lexington 8:35.44
Bertrand 8:43.76
Holdrege 8:56.28
Kearney Catholic 9:02.42
Gibbon 9:31.91
Wilcox-Hildreth 9:32.63
Shelton 9:48.43
SHOT PUT
Brant Christner, KCHS 53-8½
Cole Brandt, KHS 52-7½
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 52-0¼
Baker Bertrand, KHS 51-0¾
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 50-9½
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 50-9
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 50-5¼
Riley Isaacson, KHS 49-3
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 48-11¾
Miguel Castellanos, Lexington 47-1
DISCUS
Cole Brandt, KHS 169-11
Andrew Englund, Holdrege 166-0
Luis Castellanos, Lexington 162-5
Gavin Standage, Ravenna 157-4
Logan Roggasch, KCHS 154-1
Austin Lutkemeier, Minden 153-10
Jack Edwards, KHS 153-0
Clayton Meyer, Loomis 149-7
Kenny Quinteros, KHS 147-9
Garrett O’Hare, KCHS 142-1
HIGH JUMP
Grayson Strauss, Lexington 6-4
Fredrick Harbols, KHS 6-4
Ben Cumpston, KHS 6-4
Cale Nelson, Loomis 6-2½
Gunnar Hadley, Loomis 6-2
Owen Axmann, KCHS 6-1
Asher Endorf, KHS 6-0
Ben Myers, Shelton 6-0
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 6-0
Ryan Bailey, A/L 6-0
Luke Bailey, A/L 6-0
Beckham Lewis, Elm Creek 6-0
POLE VAULT
Zack Watson, KHS 14-6
Owen Kaps, Bertrand 14-0
Rylan Landin, Holdrege 14-0
Jaren Moore, Holdrege 13-6
Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand 13-6
Sam Nachtigal, KHS 13-6
Braden Ham, Holdrege 13-6
Beau Knapp, Elm Creek 13-0
Morgan Bailey, Lexington 13-0
Lucas Hodges, Elm Creek 13-0
LONG JUMP
William Kulhanek, Overton 22-8
Aidan Kidder, Holdrege 21-9¼
Zebediah Black, KCHS 21-5
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 21-4¾
Noah Eggleston, S-E-M 21-1½
Jake Ryan, Minden 20-7¾
Jackson Schutte, KHS 20-7½
Isaiah Gaunt, KCHS 20-6
Thunder Nelson, Bertrand 20-5¾
Caleb Dowling, Lexington 20-4
TRIPLE JUMP
Taj Wilson, KHS 44-5¼
William Kulhanek, Overton 43-5½
Nolan Eloe, Amherst 43-0¾
Ben Cumpston, KHS 42-8
Greysen Strauss, Lexington 42-5
Eric Wood, Bertrand 41-10
Carson Baker, KHS 41-9¾
Jackson Schutte, KHS 41-8
Zebediah Black, KCHS 41-7
Kyler Nichols, KHS 41-6½