Even coming off loss, Kearney Catholic looking to carry momentum into game at Centura

KEARNEY — After starting the season 3-1, Kearney Catholic has dropped three straight games by 20-plus points. Now the Stars hit the road to face Centura (4-3).

Midway through the Week 6 game against St. Cecilia, KCHS made a quarterback change, putting in freshman Dominic Nowak. The team hopes he will continue to provide energy at the position, moving junior Carson Murphy back to wide receiver.

“We decided to play Dominic at quarterback and put Carson (Murphy) at receiver just so we could see if we could get a spark on our offense,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said. “We got that spark in the Ord game.”

The game against Ord was Nowak’s first full game at quarterback. He went 18-for-40 for 244 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. KCHS was tied with Ord 21-21 at halftime, but got shut out 20-0 in the second half.

This week, the Stars want to make their mark on the ground to be multi-dimensional on offense.

“We need to establish more of a running game,” Harvey said. “We haven’t done that well this year. We don’t want to put too much pressure on our young quarterback. He had to throw the ball 40 times last game and he can do it, but we’d rather not if we can lean on our offensive line to take some pressure off of him.”

The Centurions have been led by senior running back Quentin Morris so far this year. Morris has 1,074 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. While Centura has a strong running game, the group has also caught teams sleeping in the passing game. Quarterback Jakob Ruhl has 417 passing yards on only 17 completions.

Execution is going to be key for Kearney Catholic versus Centura, as both teams are looking to get back on track after a loss.

“In the Ord game, there was a key possession that was third-and-inches and we didn’t get it,” Harvey said. “We have to be able to execute and keep the ball out of their hands. They just want to keep the ball away from you and ground and pound, so we have to be able to establish a run game to keep the ball out of their hands also.”

The 21 points scored by the Stars a week ago was the most put up by the team since the Week 2 31-7 win over Hershey.

“We played our best football all season last game (in the first half) against Ord,” Harvey said. “We just need to continue that into this game, ride that into this game and we’ll be OK. We tackled better than usual, moved the ball offensively and if we can add on to that we’ll be alright Friday night.”

Kearney Catholic and Centura will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Cairo.