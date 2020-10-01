District implications abound when Stars host Broken Bow

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic rediscovered its “mojo” with a win last week against Minden.

Now the Stars have to keep it going through the distractions of Homecoming Week as they prepare to face Broken Bow Friday night at Miles Field.

KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said the team has had good practices so far this week, but the real distractions that coaches fear come later in the week.

n Last week: KCHS defeated Minden 38-0 and Broken Bow broke into the win column with a 41-33 victory over O’Neill.

n Scouting Broken Bow: “We expect them to be upbeat now that they have a win and they’ll give us their best Friday night,” Harvey said. “They’re going to run the football. They’re an option-based team so we’re going to have to play assignment football.”

The Indians also have a pair of speedy receivers “we’re going to have to keep an eye on,” Harvey said.

n Scouting the Stars: KCHS was without leading rusher Cale Conrad in the win over Minden but still managed to roll up 217 yards on the ground with junior Riley Grieser stepping in to rush for 120 yards. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg pushed his passing yardage total to 677 yards. He has six touchdown throws and only one interception.