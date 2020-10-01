District implications abound when Stars host Broken Bow

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic rediscovered its “mojo” with a win last week against Minden.
Now the Stars have to keep it going through the distractions of Homecoming Week as they prepare to face Broken Bow Friday night at Miles Field.
KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said the team has had good practices so far this week, but the real distractions that coaches fear come later in the week.
n Last week: KCHS defeated Minden 38-0 and Broken Bow broke into the win column with a 41-33 victory over O’Neill.
n Scouting Broken Bow: “We expect them to be upbeat now that they have a win and they’ll give us their best Friday night,” Harvey said. “They’re going to run the football. They’re an option-based team so we’re going to have to play assignment football.”
The Indians also have a pair of speedy receivers “we’re going to have to keep an eye on,” Harvey said.
n Scouting the Stars: KCHS was without leading rusher Cale Conrad in the win over Minden but still managed to roll up 217 yards on the ground with junior Riley Grieser stepping in to rush for 120 yards. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg pushed his passing yardage total to 677 yards. He has six touchdown throws and only one interception.
n Best thing Coach Harvey saw in the win over Minden: “Coming off our first true action after a loss, we didn’t show a lot of rust. … We played well in all three phases,” Harvey said. Offensively, the Stars corrected one flaw by eliminating the dropped passes.
n What the Stars need to improve: “We still need to get better offensively. There are some things we can get better at. We need to sustain drives a little bit better. The opening drive against Minden, we moved it down to the 25-yard line and had to settle for a field goal, so we need to keep the driving going,” Harvey said. “Defensively there are some things we can shore up even though we’re coming off a shutout win.
n Key to the game: “Stopping their running game,” Harvey said. “They’re big up front, not as big as St. Paul, but …”
n Final Note: This is a district game and “we want to set ourselves up for a district championship,” Harvey said, “and we have to take care of this game first … so it’s very important if we want to get that automatic bid to the Nebraska state playoffs.”
@HubSports_Buck
