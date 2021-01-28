Defense triggers Kearney Catholic's’ win over Omaha Concordia

KEARNEY — From the start, Ashley Keck lit a fire under the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team.
The 5-foot, 11-inch junior guard netted 10 points in the first quarter Wednesday, launching the Stars to a 54-36 win over Omaha Concordia in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Stars (8-10) will play at Archbishop Bergan in the tournament quarterfinals tonight.
Kearney Catholic looked like they were going to storm into the next round. Behind Keck’s quick start, which included two 3-pointers, the Stars bolted to a 12-3 lead.
It didn’t hold up.
Concordia’s Ella Hess answered with two 3-pointers of her own and when she stole the ball and went in for a layup early in the second quarter, the Mustangs had tied the game at 14.
“We kind of let them do what they wanted offensively and didn’t take away the things that we talked about and they took advantage of that,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said.
But Keck, on her way to a 20-point game, answered with a 3-pointer and Ashlyn Wischmeier scored the Stars’ next six points and Kearney Catholic was on its way to victory.
“In a timeout we talked about just doing the things that we were supposed to be doing. We talked about helping, we talked about how we were going to run our press and we were able to take advantage of some of their turnovers,” Petri said.
Keck’s quick hands were a big part, but not the entirety, of coming up with those turnovers. They often led to easy baskets.
“She was fantastic. In the second half they put a box-and-one on her and she didn’t panic. She just kept moving,” Petri said. “Then we had some other kids knock down some shots and we were able to get some runouts on some turnovers and we finally made some layups. We missed a few layups in the first half, but the second half we were really good.”
Wischmeier and Liv Nore finished with nine points each while Callie Squiers, starting in place of the injured Kyla Reifenrath, scored 12 points. Squiers made 8 of 8 free throws, leading a KCHS effort that resulted in a 17-of-26 performance.
“She played really well. She’s improving each game. For a freshman, she’s come a long way and she continues to get better and better. .... I can’t say enough about how she played. She just kept battling and she’s a great rebounder, too.”
n KCHS 54, Concordia 36
Score by Quarters
Concordia (2-13)12 7 10 7 — 36
KCHS (8-10)14 11 20 9 — 54
Concordia — Ella Hess 12, Ella Buroker 6, Paige Gerhard 6, Kaylie Crom 6, Lily Meyer 4, Kenzie Paruner 2,
Kearney Catholic — Ashley Keck 20, Callie Squiers 12, Liv Nore 9, Ashlyn Wischmeier 9, Jenna Kruse 3, Lauren Marker 1.