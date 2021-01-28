Defense triggers Kearney Catholic's’ win over Omaha Concordia

KEARNEY — From the start, Ashley Keck lit a fire under the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team.

The 5-foot, 11-inch junior guard netted 10 points in the first quarter Wednesday, launching the Stars to a 54-36 win over Omaha Concordia in the first round of the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Stars (8-10) will play at Archbishop Bergan in the tournament quarterfinals tonight.

Kearney Catholic looked like they were going to storm into the next round. Behind Keck’s quick start, which included two 3-pointers, the Stars bolted to a 12-3 lead.

It didn’t hold up.

Concordia’s Ella Hess answered with two 3-pointers of her own and when she stole the ball and went in for a layup early in the second quarter, the Mustangs had tied the game at 14.

“We kind of let them do what they wanted offensively and didn’t take away the things that we talked about and they took advantage of that,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said.

But Keck, on her way to a 20-point game, answered with a 3-pointer and Ashlyn Wischmeier scored the Stars’ next six points and Kearney Catholic was on its way to victory.