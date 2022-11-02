Crusaders ride rocket-launching start to beat Kearney Catholic at State

LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner had a number of ways to describe her team's start at the Nebraska High School State Volleyball Tournament.

"Horrific. Surprising. Stunning. It wasn't the start I expected, that's for sure," Conner said.

Before most fans got comfortable in their seats, Grand Island Central Catholic had a 15-1 lead on the Stars. Even though KCHS came back to lead in the second set, the Stars never really recovered and the Crusaders never let go, winning 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

"We handed it to them on a platter," Conner said.

GICC coach Sharon Zavala also couldn't believe what she saw as the match unfolded.

"We don't always match up with them that well. But with the (Hadley) Hasselmann girl and Lucy (Ghaifan) in the front row, that's pretty good for us because we have a good right side and a big middle."

The Crusaders also had a good server. Gracie Woods had a pair of ace serves before she got knocked off the serving line holding a 11-0 lead. Four of the Crusaders' first 11 points came from Kearney Catholic attack errors.

"We've been playing pretty well and they just tore us up on serve receive," Conner said. "It's kind of weird because you watch the speed of their seves and you say, 'OK we can handle that,' and it just dropped on us and we did not to a good job on it."

Kearney Catholic kind of regained its footing after trailing 15-1, cutting the lead to eight points before Central Catholic put the set away.

The Stars seemed to recover in the second set as Margaret Haarberg scored four of her six kills and Kearney Catholic built a 14-10 lead. But the Crusaders came back to tie it at 18 and scored six of the last seven points to close out the set.

"We have played form behind a lot this season. We try to stay focused on what we can do and be consistent," Zavala said.

A 9-2 run by the Crusaders after the score was tied 8-8 in the third set put the match away.

"We just didn't feel right the whole game. Everyone was so quiet," Conner said.

And part of that could have been credited to the stunning start of the match.

"You like to think you get over it, but they're young, ... They can't let it go, and volleyball, it happens so fast, you have to let it go," Conner said.

Ghaifan ended the match with 15 kills and two blocks. Woods added eighth kills and Hasselmann had five kills and three ace serves.

"Our passing was a little better than their passing off the serve receive. ... We made fewer errors," Zavala said.

Aibrey Mandernach led Kearney Catholic with eight kills. Londyn Carnes had seven and Haarberg and Payton Dzingle finished with six each. As a team, the Stars finished with four blocks and three ace serves.

Central Catholic had eight aces and six solo blocks.

Unofficially, the Stars made 19 errors at the net.

"The errors we made were non-aggressive errors. There were several times where we pulled off instead of getting up there and playing fearless," Conner said.

Central Catholic (30-2) advances to play Minden (33-3) in a rematch of the district final won by the Crusaders.

Kearney Catholic finishes the season 25-9 but returns all but one player — libero Jenna Kruse.

"The thing they need to think about is redeeming themselves because they know they can play better," Conner said.