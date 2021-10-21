Cozad last hurdle for Kearney Catholic Stars to complete 9-0 season

COZAD — The Kearney Catholic football team is one win away from going undefeated in the regular season and heads out on the road to Cozad on Friday.

Cozad started hot going 5-0 at the beginning of the season. Since then, the Haymakers have been winless during October. With Cozad in desperate need of a win to secure their playoff spot, KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey is taking every precaution so they can take care of business against Cozad.

“We figured if they need any chance of getting in the playoffs right now, a 50-point win over Kearney Catholic could boost their chances,” Harvey said. “We also want to go into the playoffs on a high note and not on a down note. We’ve got to go out and handle our business and not overlook this team. We know they are dangerous, and they’ve got great athletes on their team. They may have some things that are slowing them down a little bit, but we got to show up and figure them out at full speed Friday night.”

The Stars’ offense continues to click in the hands of senior running back Riley Grieser. In the last two games, Grieser rushed for 360 yards and eight touchdowns in 35 carries. Already a 1,000-yard back, Grieser is also the compliment for the offensive line.