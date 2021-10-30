Cowboys Wrangled: KCHS defense shuts out Boys Town in opening round of football playoffs

Schmaderer was everywhere on the field. Not only did he catch two picks on Boys Town, but he also caught a touchdown pass from Kearney Catholic’s quarterback, Brett Mahony, inside the five on the Stars’ opening drive. He also recovered the football during an onside kick at the start of the third quarter, which would set up a touchdown run by Mahony. The Stars led 21-0 after the third quarter. Schmaderer couldn’t choose which play he liked the best, but he leaned toward the touchdown pass on the Stars opening drive of the first quarter.

“I don’t really know. I think the touchdown was the tone-setter ... that paved the way for the rest of the game,” Schmaderer said.

The offense kept pounding the rock led by their workhorse, Riley Grieser, who led the game with 126 yards and a touchdown that had the Stars up 14-0 late in the second quarter. Max McBride’s 38-yard field goal and a safety on a punt clinched the win for the Stars.

Boys Town may have been held scoreless, but it was for lack of effort by their shifty running back T.J.Covington, who was the only thing going for the Cowboys as he rushed for 126 yards. Harvey used his timeouts to slow the pace down after a few long runs by Covington.