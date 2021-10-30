Cowboys Wrangled: KCHS defense shuts out Boys Town in opening round of football playoffs

KEARNEY —The Boys Town football team might’ve poked the bear after planting their flag on Kearney Catholic’s logo on the 50-yard line before kickoff.
In a physical battle, the Stars left the Cowboys scoreless as they went on to win 26-0 in the opening round of Class C1 state playoffs on Friday.
The Stars won in all three phases of the game. However, it was the defense that outweighed the other two. Stars coach Rashawn Harvey made it clear that he wants to have an identity on the defensive side.
“We were hanging our hats, you know, everyone thinks that Kearney Catholic is an offensive school for the past few years, but our focus was our defense,” Harvey said. “If we’re going to make it somewhere, we’ve got to play defense. We’ve got to accept the physicality and our defense has been responding every week. We did a lot of bend-but-don’t-break tonight, but the guys executed.”
The Stars defense forced five turnovers. Two of those turnovers came in the hands of Garrett Schmaderer. Landon Edeal and Dylan Merz also caught a pair of interceptions to keep the Cowboys out of scoring range.
“Ever since in game one, we preached after we were getting burnt that we weren’t going to keep our eyes in the backfield, and we were going to stay on our guy,” Schmaderer said after the game. “We were following our coach’s game plan.”
Schmaderer was everywhere on the field. Not only did he catch two picks on Boys Town, but he also caught a touchdown pass from Kearney Catholic’s quarterback, Brett Mahony, inside the five on the Stars’ opening drive. He also recovered the football during an onside kick at the start of the third quarter, which would set up a touchdown run by Mahony. The Stars led 21-0 after the third quarter. Schmaderer couldn’t choose which play he liked the best, but he leaned toward the touchdown pass on the Stars opening drive of the first quarter.
“I don’t really know. I think the touchdown was the tone-setter ... that paved the way for the rest of the game,” Schmaderer said.
The offense kept pounding the rock led by their workhorse, Riley Grieser, who led the game with 126 yards and a touchdown that had the Stars up 14-0 late in the second quarter. Max McBride’s 38-yard field goal and a safety on a punt clinched the win for the Stars.
Boys Town may have been held scoreless, but it was for lack of effort by their shifty running back T.J.Covington, who was the only thing going for the Cowboys as he rushed for 126 yards. Harvey used his timeouts to slow the pace down after a few long runs by Covington.
“He is a tough runner,” Harvey said. “He’s got that shake to him. He’s got that lateral in him too. He was tough to bring down.”
Harvey also avoided kicking to Boys Town’s returners. The Stars would pooch kick it during the game, which was what Harvey had game planned all along.
“Once we exchanged film and saw all the speed and how their return game changed some of their regular-season games ...” Harvey said. “In the past three weeks, our cover team hasn’t done the best, so we decided early during the coaches film session that we weren’t going to let their kickoff return change the momentum of the game.”
The Stars are 10-0 on the season. They will face No. 10 Wahoo High School next Friday in the second round. Wahoo is coming off a 24-13 victory over No. 7 Auburn High School.