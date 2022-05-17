Comeback falls short as Bearcats are eliminated from state tournament

PAPILLION — A furious, late-inning comeback wasn’t enough for the Kearney High baseball team as it dropped an elimination game to Elkhorn South, 10-8, Monday morning at the state tournament in Papillion.

After falling behind 10-1 against Elkhorn South, things looked bleak for Kearney. The the first five innings, the Bearcats only had three hits, compared to the Storm’s 10.

Kearney High suddenly began to gain momentum, scoring four runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to five. The Bearcats managed to put another three runs on the board in the seventh inning, but it was too little too late.

“I think our kids competed throughout the game even though we got behind early,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said. “We just couldn’t string enough hits early in the game to kind of keep pace with them.”

The Storm started hot, scoring one run in each of the first two innings. The Bearcats showed signs of life in the third inning, when Korben Rich hammered a double to left field that scored Reese Bober. But the one-run deficit didn’t last long, as Elkhorn South scored three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth bo build a nine-run lead.

Struggles began for the Storm when Austin Hoff replaced starting pitcher, Michael Meckna with bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning. Kearney took advantage, scoring three runs to close out the inning.

The pitching woes continued to grow for the Storm in the seventh inning, changing pitchers two more times before closing out the Bearcats.

“They ran into a little bit of trouble throwing strikes later in the game,” Archer said. “We had some really great at bats in that situation and put ourselves in a situation where we get one base hit to tie it up and who knows what happens. I knew our kids would compete until the end and they did.”

In the seventh inning, five Kearney batters walked, giving the Bearcats an opportunity to tie or take the lead if they could get one key hit.

“It’s unselfishness on their part to be able to take some pitches and play baseball the correct way,” Archer said. “All in all, that’s called team baseball. Bottom line, to give yourself a chance to win, which we did at the end.”

Ultimately, Elkhorn South held onto its lead and escaped with the win. They will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. today.

While Kearney’s comeback didn’t come into fruition, the team is still looking ahead to the American Legion season that begins Sunday against Norfolk with Runza playing at home and Post 52 on the road..

“We’ll get things situated here in the next couple days,” Archer said. “Some of these kids are going to move on and play baseball in other places this summer and then we’ve got a group that have either been on the varsity, JV, or the reserve team that will play Legion baseball in Kearney. Life moves on, but the seniors did a great job for us this spring and they’ll certainly be missed.”

With 14 seniors on the roster, Kearney will lose several key players heading into next year.

“We started the program four years ago, lost a year because of COVID, so we’ve actually played three spring baseball seasons,” Archer said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to get to the state tournament two out of those three and these kids have played a big role in that.”

The team’s future still looks bright, as the Bearcats have a lot of returning talent as well.

Sophomore Karter Lee and junior Brayden Andersen each had 23 runs, tied for second on the team. Junior Korben Rich led the group with 43 hits and a .506 batting average. Junior Nolan Smith also had a team-high 27 RBIs.