Columbus girls take 1-0 win over Kearney

KEARNEY – The Kearney High girls soccer team got in the middle of a dogfight with Columbus on Tuesday evening and the Discoverers left victorious.
The Bearcats fell to the Discoverers 1-0, dropping their record to 3-3.
Columbus entered the game with only one loss this season. Both teams were held scoreless for most of the game. Kearney struggled to break through Columbus’ defensive formation, but head coach Lerrin Rowe believed that her Lady Bearcats had the upper hand.
“You walk away from this game and say, ‘Wow,we controlled a lot in the game, so that’s good,’” Rowe said. “ I told the girls after the game that we have to find a way to get the ball back into the net. Someone has to step up, and that can be anyone.
“We’ve got to continue to stick together as a team and work together as a team, and not be selfish with it. We have to figure out who’s going to step up and give us that goal in the post games because this is the third game where we had the advantage but we can’t seal the deal. We got to get over that hump.”
After an hour and a half of a scoreless match, Columbus sneaked in one goal at the 16-minute mark. The goal was from Columbus’ top-scorer Maddie Uhlig.
Time was running out for the Bearcats, and while there were some opportunities to even the score, they were not able to get the ball into the net.
“We knew they had a girl who can do a throw-in and oftentimes when you’re doing a throw-in, it just gets more propelling and it absolutely did,” Rowe said. “The shot cleared across the box and we just left the girl unmarked and she finished. As frustrating as that is, it was a beautiful goal. We used to have a girl that could do that for us as well so you absolutely have to take advantage of these girls. Our girls were at the right place at the wrong time and their girl was in the right place at the right time.”
The Bearcats will have the rest of the week off and will return to host Lexington at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In other games:
-- The Kearney High boys gave up two second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln. Ayad Khurmish and Roland Garcia scored for the Rockets. Kearney goalkeeper Conner Hibberd made two saves.
-- At Hastings, Kearney Catholic’s boys improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 win over Hastings, while the KCHS girls fell to 1-2 after a 1-0 loss. The Kearney Catholic girls also lost to Omaha Mercy on Monday, 5-0.