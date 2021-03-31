Columbus girls take 1-0 win over Kearney

KEARNEY – The Kearney High girls soccer team got in the middle of a dogfight with Columbus on Tuesday evening and the Discoverers left victorious.

The Bearcats fell to the Discoverers 1-0, dropping their record to 3-3.

Columbus entered the game with only one loss this season. Both teams were held scoreless for most of the game. Kearney struggled to break through Columbus’ defensive formation, but head coach Lerrin Rowe believed that her Lady Bearcats had the upper hand.

“You walk away from this game and say, ‘Wow,we controlled a lot in the game, so that’s good,’” Rowe said. “ I told the girls after the game that we have to find a way to get the ball back into the net. Someone has to step up, and that can be anyone.

“We’ve got to continue to stick together as a team and work together as a team, and not be selfish with it. We have to figure out who’s going to step up and give us that goal in the post games because this is the third game where we had the advantage but we can’t seal the deal. We got to get over that hump.”

After an hour and a half of a scoreless match, Columbus sneaked in one goal at the 16-minute mark. The goal was from Columbus’ top-scorer Maddie Uhlig.