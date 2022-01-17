Cold spell dooms Kearney Catholic Stars in loss to St. Cecilia

KEARNEY — When they met in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament, the Stars and Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls went to double overtime before the Hawkettes won 39-36.

This time, it ended in regulation, but the score was pretty close to the same.

Breaking out with an 11-0 run to start the second half, the Hawkettes went on to beat Kearney Catholic 38-33.

“We really struggled that third quarter,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. “They play such good defense it’s tough to get good shots sometimes. Then you get a little frustrated; maybe you don’t take great shots.”

After leading 16-15 at halftime, Kearney Catholic didn’t score until Callie Squiers made a pair of free throws with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

It was midway through the fourth quarter before they made another basket — a spinning jump shot in the lane by Ashley Keck, who scored 15 of the Stars’ 33 points. No one else had more than five.

Still, Kearney Catholic came back and made it close.