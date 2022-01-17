 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold spell dooms Kearney Catholic Stars in loss to St. Cecilia
Ashley Keck

Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck (3) goes to the basket while being guarded by Hastings St. Cecilia’s Adeline Kirkegaard (center) and Shaye Butler (5) during Saturday’s game at Kearney Catholic. Also pictured is St. Cecilia’s Erin Sheehy (1). The Hawkettes defeated the Stars 38-33.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — When they met in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament, the Stars and Hastings St. Cecilia’s girls went to double overtime before the Hawkettes won 39-36.

This time, it ended in regulation, but the score was pretty close to the same.

Breaking out with an 11-0 run to start the second half, the Hawkettes went on to beat Kearney Catholic 38-33.

“We really struggled that third quarter,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. “They play such good defense it’s tough to get good shots sometimes. Then you get a little frustrated; maybe you don’t take great shots.”

After leading 16-15 at halftime, Kearney Catholic didn’t score until Callie Squiers made a pair of free throws with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

It was midway through the fourth quarter before they made another basket — a spinning jump shot in the lane by Ashley Keck, who scored 15 of the Stars’ 33 points. No one else had more than five.

Still, Kearney Catholic came back and made it close.

“That was fun to see. We started attacking a little bit more and I think that was the difference between the third and fourth quarter,” Petri said.

Kearney Catholic was within two with a minute and a half left, but UNK recruit Bailey Kissinger made 3 of 4 free throws in the last 17 seconds to put away the game. Kissinger finished with 17 points, making 8 of 10 free throws. Adeline Kirkegaard chipped in 13 points for St. Cecilia (14-0).

The loss was the second straight for the Stars (10-5), who host Aurora on Thursday.

“We just need to be a little bit better with the basketball,” Petri said. “We had opportunities, especially in the first half. We had some layups that we didn’t make, some unforced turnovers that maybe we made, and you have to take advantage of those opportunities when you have them.”

Saturday’s Hub Territory Basketball Highlights Girls

  •  Three Kearney High girls scored in double figures in the Bearcats’ 51-50 win over Papillion-La Vista South. KHS led 45-36 going into the fourth quarter and held off the Titans. Harley Straka and Haidyn Skeen led the Bearcats with 11 points each and Tatum Rusher chipped in 10. Taylor Mauch led Papillion-La Vista South with 17 points.
  • Loomis rolled to a 57-21 win over Giltner with Hanna Stewart pacing the Wolves with 19 points, Georgia Crandall adding 11 points and Sabrina Schemper scoring 10. Macie Adler scored 12 of Giltner’s 21 points.
  • JoLee Ryan scored 24 points and Natalie Wood had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Overton defeated Bertrand 55-30. Kenzy Drain scored 12 points to lead Bertrand.
  • Ansley/Litchfield’s Carli Bailey led all scorers with 27 points, Katherine Paitz chipped in 18 points and Kaylee Rohde added 17 points in the Spartans’ 69-56 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Sarah Jensen led the Falcons with 22 points, Madison Bunger scored 18 and Claire Ortgiesen had 10.
  • Chelsea Fisher scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Natalie Rasmussen scored another 21 points to lead Pleasanton to a 55-47 win over S-E-M.
