Blue Hawks make Kearney Catholic Stars work for win
Blue Hawks make Kearney Catholic Stars work for win

Kearney Catholic’s Dylan Merz (30) goes up for a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia defenders Hayden Demuth (12), Brayden Schropp (center) and Garrett Parr (right) during their game Saturday at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum. The Stars defeated the Bluehawks 46-41.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — This one went down to the wire.

Kearney Catholic, which has had more than its share of easy victories, found Hastings St. Cecilia nipping at its heels with 90 seconds to play.

Turner Plugge’s basket, followed by a pair of free throws by Brett Mahony, locked up the Stars’ victory, 46-41, Saturday afternoon at Kearney Catholic.

“I told our guys we probably need to be in a few more of these in terms of getting us ready,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Do we want it like that every night? No, but if we do get one, it’s good for the experience to get in a game with the pressure on.”

The Stars (14-1) had played just two games decided by single digits before Saturday, losing by five to Class B Omaha Skutt and winning by eight over Class C2 Grand Island Central Catholic, teams that are a combined 22-2.

St. Cecilia (11-3) went toe-to-toe with the Stars in a back-and-forth game where neither team led by more than three points until the Stars scored six straight points midway through the fourth quarter to lead 40-33.

Mahony’s basket that started the spurt was the Stars’ fourth field goal in the second half. They had just one in the second quarter and finished with 14.

“I don’t think we had too many shots from the field, but we made a bunch of free throws, especially at the end when they mattered,” Langan said. “Part of not getting too many baskets, I thought, was we let St. Cecilia control the pace of the game for probably most of the game. Maybe the last quarter of the fourth quarter we took control of the pace and got it where we wanted and made them get up and down.”

Mahony led the Stars with 22 points, making 12 of 18 free throws. Plugge finished with nine points.

Brayden Schropp led the Blue Hawks with 23 points. Schropp scored 16 of St. Cecilia’s 19 points in the first half.

Langan said the win was “huge” for the Stars.

“I think in seven days we’ve played about five games. So getting through that 5-0 is important especially with the bug going through and then possibly seeing them again in the conference tournament,” Langan said.

KCHS returns to action Thursday when they host Class B Aurora.

Saturday’s Hub Territory Basketball Highlights Boys

  • Kearney High jumped out to an early lead but Papillion-La Vista South fought back to win 56-53. D. Brocaille led the Titans with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jack Dahlgren paced the Bearcats with 17 points. Will Vanderbeek came through with 11 points.
  • Tyson Denkert and Eli Jensen scored 17 points each to lead Kenesaw to a 70-54 win over Elm Creek. Carter Erickson led the Buffaloes with 24 points.
  • Pleasanton bounced back from its loss to Amherst to beat S-E-M, 67-62. Treven Wendt led the Bulldogs with 25 points. Blake Wilson added 13 points and Carter Klein scored 10.
  • Quinn Johnson scored 27 points and Shay Swanson added 12 points as Loomis rolled to a 68-27 win over Giltner.
