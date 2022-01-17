Blue Hawks make Kearney Catholic Stars work for win

KEARNEY — This one went down to the wire.
Kearney Catholic, which has had more than its share of easy victories, found Hastings St. Cecilia nipping at its heels with 90 seconds to play.
Turner Plugge’s basket, followed by a pair of free throws by Brett Mahony, locked up the Stars’ victory, 46-41, Saturday afternoon at Kearney Catholic.
“I told our guys we probably need to be in a few more of these in terms of getting us ready,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Do we want it like that every night? No, but if we do get one, it’s good for the experience to get in a game with the pressure on.”
The Stars (14-1) had played just two games decided by single digits before Saturday, losing by five to Class B Omaha Skutt and winning by eight over Class C2 Grand Island Central Catholic, teams that are a combined 22-2.
St. Cecilia (11-3) went toe-to-toe with the Stars in a back-and-forth game where neither team led by more than three points until the Stars scored six straight points midway through the fourth quarter to lead 40-33.
Mahony’s basket that started the spurt was the Stars’ fourth field goal in the second half. They had just one in the second quarter and finished with 14.
“I don’t think we had too many shots from the field, but we made a bunch of free throws, especially at the end when they mattered,” Langan said. “Part of not getting too many baskets, I thought, was we let St. Cecilia control the pace of the game for probably most of the game. Maybe the last quarter of the fourth quarter we took control of the pace and got it where we wanted and made them get up and down.”
Mahony led the Stars with 22 points, making 12 of 18 free throws. Plugge finished with nine points.
Brayden Schropp led the Blue Hawks with 23 points. Schropp scored 16 of St. Cecilia’s 19 points in the first half.
Langan said the win was “huge” for the Stars.
“I think in seven days we’ve played about five games. So getting through that 5-0 is important especially with the bug going through and then possibly seeing them again in the conference tournament,” Langan said.
KCHS returns to action Thursday when they host Class B Aurora.