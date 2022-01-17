Blue Hawks make Kearney Catholic Stars work for win

KEARNEY — This one went down to the wire.

Kearney Catholic, which has had more than its share of easy victories, found Hastings St. Cecilia nipping at its heels with 90 seconds to play.

Turner Plugge’s basket, followed by a pair of free throws by Brett Mahony, locked up the Stars’ victory, 46-41, Saturday afternoon at Kearney Catholic.

“I told our guys we probably need to be in a few more of these in terms of getting us ready,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Do we want it like that every night? No, but if we do get one, it’s good for the experience to get in a game with the pressure on.”

The Stars (14-1) had played just two games decided by single digits before Saturday, losing by five to Class B Omaha Skutt and winning by eight over Class C2 Grand Island Central Catholic, teams that are a combined 22-2.

St. Cecilia (11-3) went toe-to-toe with the Stars in a back-and-forth game where neither team led by more than three points until the Stars scored six straight points midway through the fourth quarter to lead 40-33.

