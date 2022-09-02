Big finish to first-half helps Kearney Catholic earn impressive win over Hershey

KEARNEY — Facing a Hershey team coming off its first win since 2019, Kearney Catholic handled business defeating the Panthers 31-7 Friday night at Miles Field.

After going into halftime with a deficit a week ago, the Stars got off to a quicker start and held a 24-7 lead at the end of two quarters. The team maintained its lead in the second half, milking the clock and adding on an additional score as well.

“We started to gradually get better and respond the way we wanted to respond, but it took us a while,” said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. “In the game of football, when you get that momentum and you can ride it and keep it, then that’ll work wonders for you. It showed tonight, when we got the momentum things worked well for us.”

Kearney Catholic’s first points came with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter. On a third-and-8 from their own 24-yard line, the Stars struck big with quarterback Carson Murphy finding a wide-open Owen Axmann for a 76-yard touchdown.

Hershey moved the ball offensively in the first quarter, but two Kearney Catholic fourth-down stops held them scoreless.

After KCHS took a 10-0 lead off of a Solomon Wiens field goal at the start of the second quarter, the Panthers gained some momentum on their third drive. Cooper Hill converted two passes of 20-plus yards and finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cole Schwager.

With only a 3-point lead, the Stars ended a strong first half. With 2:01 remaining, Brant Christner caught a screen pass and ran it 15 yards into the end zone for a 17-7 lead.

The Stars weren’t done as they forced an immediate three-and-out, getting the ball back at the Panthers’ 48. That led to another touchdown with only five seconds left.

The Stars milked the clock for the majority of the second half, while also adding on another touchdown for good measure. Murphy kept the ball for a 36-yard run to the 1-yard line and then brought their total to 31 with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Gaunt.

“I think it was kind of a repeat of last week,” Harvey said. “We gave up a touchdown in the first half and then didn’t give up any in the second. This week was basically a repeat. It ended up being a bend-but-don’t-break game.”

Heading into its next matchup at Minden, KCHS wants to tighten up on both sides of the ball and play with more discipline.

“We played undisciplined a lot in this game, but some of our athleticism and some of the mistakes by them kept us in the game,” Harvey said. “For us and this group, we have got to play with discipline because we’ve got a better team next week in Minden.”