Beating Lincoln Christian gives KCHS boys their 19th victory

KEARNEY — Brett Mahony and Kegan Bosshamer put on a show for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team Thursday night.

Scoring the majority of the points, the duo led the Stars to a 57-42 win over Lincoln Christian to earn their 19th win of the season. Both Mahony and Bosshamer combined for 43 of the Stars’ 57 points. Mahony was the top scorer with 22 and added eight rebounds. Bosshamer, who had 11 points in the first quarter, finished with 21.

While the first quarter belonged to Bosshamer, Mahony took over in the second quarter, putting up all nine points but the Stars still trailed 26-25 at halftime.

“If teams come out and play us in a 2-3 (zone) like that, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brett and Kegan probably score,” Stars coach Bob Langan said. “I know Kegan shot the ball a little bit better from outside and hit a couple three pointers there. I was surprised that we were 8 for 19 from three. It seemed like we didn’t shoot it that well at times in the first half.”

The Stars were in a tough matchup against two of Lincoln Christian’s potential all-state players in Drew Beukelman, who led the Crusaders with 13 points, and the Crusaders’ seven-footer Easton Marshbanks, who finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.