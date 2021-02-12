Beating Lincoln Christian gives KCHS boys their 19th victory

KEARNEY — Brett Mahony and Kegan Bosshamer put on a show for the Kearney Catholic boys basketball team Thursday night.
Scoring the majority of the points, the duo led the Stars to a 57-42 win over Lincoln Christian to earn their 19th win of the season. Both Mahony and Bosshamer combined for 43 of the Stars’ 57 points. Mahony was the top scorer with 22 and added eight rebounds. Bosshamer, who had 11 points in the first quarter, finished with 21.
While the first quarter belonged to Bosshamer, Mahony took over in the second quarter, putting up all nine points but the Stars still trailed 26-25 at halftime.
“If teams come out and play us in a 2-3 (zone) like that, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brett and Kegan probably score,” Stars coach Bob Langan said. “I know Kegan shot the ball a little bit better from outside and hit a couple three pointers there. I was surprised that we were 8 for 19 from three. It seemed like we didn’t shoot it that well at times in the first half.”
The Stars were in a tough matchup against two of Lincoln Christian’s potential all-state players in Drew Beukelman, who led the Crusaders with 13 points, and the Crusaders’ seven-footer Easton Marshbanks, who finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
“I know in the first half we were kind of disappointed,” Langan said. “We thought we were giving them some easy catches and some easy post-ups and they were winning some 50/50 balls. I was a little bit surprised on how we came out after two weeks and talked about it at halftime and got a little bit of an adjustment.”
The Crusaders were nonexistent in the fourth quarter, as they were outscored 15-4.
After leading 46-42, the Stars ended the game on a 11-0 run, shutting down Lincoln Christian. A three-pointer made by Blake Thiele closed the deal for KCHS.
“It also helps to make them take tougher shots and when we are not scrambling when they go inside out, or go get an easy post touch, and we’re all rotating and flying, trying to get to our guys to box them out,” Langan said. “I will say on the defensive end, doing a better job on that end helps them box them out too.”
The Stars boys have one more home game next Friday as they host Adam Central High School. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Score by Quarters
LC (9-7) 11 15 12 4 -- 42
KC (19-2) 16 9 17 15 -- 57
Kearney Catholic: Brett Mahony 22, Kegan Bosshamer 21, Logan O’Brien 6, Blake Thiele 6, Dylan Merz 2.
Lincoln Christian: Drew Beukelman 13, Ethan Marshbanks 12, Gage Hohlen 5, Brady McGerr 5, Gunner Dworak 3, Gavin Mcgerr 4.