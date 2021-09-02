Bearcats, Stars face first road tests

Regardless, Kearney will have its hands full Friday night as Burke is led by Devon Jackson. Jackson is one of the top athletes in the state and has received 17 NCAA Division I offers at linebacker. Jackson is also no slouch at wide receiver. With his breakaway speed and Burke lining him up in different ways, Kearney must gameplan Burke based on the location of Jackson.

“I think the key with a guy like that, a Division I talent, he’s an inside linebacker so you have to finagle some things where you not only have to get him with one guy, but you’re probably going to block them with two guys,” Cool said. “I think the biggest thing offensively, they did a great job moving him around. Sometimes he’s the inside slot, sometimes he’s an outside receiver, sometimes he’s in motion and on a jet sweep, so they are going to do a great job trying to confuse our defense on where he’s at.

“And, once we eyeball him, they have other weapons to go with him. We’ll have our hands full if we get our eyes on the wrong spot.”

Stars need to ‘weather the storm’ at Gothenburg

Kearney Catholic is coming off a dominating performance over Wood River/Shelton on its opening night. The Stars will now be put to the test with their first back-to-back road games, starting with Gothenburg.