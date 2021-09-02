Bearcats, Stars face first road tests

KEARNEY — The Kearney High and Kearney Catholic football teams will be put to the test on the road Friday.
The sixth-ranked Stars head west to face Gothenburg and the seventh-ranked Bearcats travel east to take on Omaha Burke, their first metro foe of the year. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Bearcats are coming off a rally win against their local rival, Grand Island, 38-35, and a win is needed to keep the momentum going for the way their schedule sets up. After producing six turnovers against the Islanders, KHS coach Brandon Cool is confident in his defense.
“Anytime you can create six turnovers and put yourself in a position to score defensively, that’s hard to overcome when you’re an opponent,” Cool said.
Burke is off to a rocky start after falling to Bellevue West High School 58-14. Cool gives the Bulldogs the benefit of the doubt, knowing they didn’t play at all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are still trying to knock the rust off their shoulders. It also doesn’t help when No. 1-ranked Bellevue West is a championship contender on a mission after being upset by Kearney in last year’s playoffs.
“The biggest thing is we don’t have any film from a year ago because those guys didn’t play,” Cool said. “I think Omaha Burke, after being off almost being off for almost two years, they are just trying to find themselves. The heat, humidity, they had cramping issues and rotation issues just like everyone else in the state that night. So they’ll come back and fine-tune what they want to do with their personnel.”
Regardless, Kearney will have its hands full Friday night as Burke is led by Devon Jackson. Jackson is one of the top athletes in the state and has received 17 NCAA Division I offers at linebacker. Jackson is also no slouch at wide receiver. With his breakaway speed and Burke lining him up in different ways, Kearney must gameplan Burke based on the location of Jackson.
“I think the key with a guy like that, a Division I talent, he’s an inside linebacker so you have to finagle some things where you not only have to get him with one guy, but you’re probably going to block them with two guys,” Cool said. “I think the biggest thing offensively, they did a great job moving him around. Sometimes he’s the inside slot, sometimes he’s an outside receiver, sometimes he’s in motion and on a jet sweep, so they are going to do a great job trying to confuse our defense on where he’s at.
“And, once we eyeball him, they have other weapons to go with him. We’ll have our hands full if we get our eyes on the wrong spot.”
Stars need to ‘weather the storm’ at Gothenburg
Kearney Catholic is coming off a dominating performance over Wood River/Shelton on its opening night. The Stars will now be put to the test with their first back-to-back road games, starting with Gothenburg.
“We tell the kids that we need to weather the storm in that first road game because they are going to be all hyped up and ready to go in their first home game,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.
Gothenburg is coming off a 20-17 loss to ninth-ranked Cozad. For Harvey, he’s relieved that his Stars will catch the Swedes early in the season. Last season, the Swedes won six of their last seven games after starting 0-2.
“You never want to play Gothenburg late because they progressively get better each year,” Harvey said. “You play Gothenburg late, they are hitting on all cylinders. You want to catch them when they are developing and getting into mode.”
Kearney Catholic beat Gothenburg 35-0 last season. The Swedes haven’t beaten the Stars since 2017. Harvey recalls facing the Swedes over the years as a physical football team.
“They are aggressive. Obviously, they take the mentality of their head coach and coaching staff, and they play hard,” Harvey said. “They are disciplined in what they do. For some reason, they are like us. They always have a great kicker on their team. They always have length in the defensive end position, and they always have a good fullback in their system that they run.”