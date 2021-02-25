Bearcats qualify 21 swimmers/divers for state swim meet

“We’ve been focusing on swimming with great technique,” coach Bartee said. “Pure speed, trying to go faster than they ever went before, do better turns like they never went before or cleaner dives. We’re just trying to sharpen things up.”

Bartee is excited to see what the boys can do after building momentum in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

“The boys have such high team goals, and they are such a close team this year that they really encourage each other and I think that’s part of how they got second in the HAC,” Bartee said.

The 200 and 400 relay teams are going for a school records. The team of Russell Dietz, Ethan Kinney, Zeb Black and Logan Arnold are going for a 200, and Thomas Walsh, Kinney, Black and Arnold will be in the 400.

Individually, Dietz (50 freestyle), Kinney (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Arnold (100 freestyle) are in the Top Teh in their events and are looking to make the top eight this weeked.

“All the boys relays have a chance of coming back and the girls are close and should have a chance to swim again the next day,” Bartee said. “Really the way to score points is to be competing on the next day, so we are looking forward to cutting times from how they did in the HAC.”