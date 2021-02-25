Bearcats qualify 21 swimmers/divers for state swim meet

KEARNEY — Kearney High coach Jane Bartee will have 21 of her swimmers and divers competing this weekend at the NSAA Swimming and Diving State Meet in Lincoln.
Seven of them are seniors.
Leading the Bearcat contingent will be Richard Harbols as he is ranked sixth (388.0) in the state in diving, and is expected to make the top eight in the competition that begins today. Ben Knoell will bring experience as he is ranked 18th, and Brandon Posvar will be making his state debut in his final year as a Bearcat.
Hannah Hepner will be entering her fourth straight state appearance for the girls. She is ranked No. 33.
Bartee is expecting to see improvements from last year’s state tournament.
The boys finished 17th and the girls finished 19th. A leap into the Top Ten could be a win-win for the Bearcats. For now, the main goal is to make it through preliminaries, which are Friday for the swimming events, with the finals on Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to see them racing, and a lot of them to step up ... and qualify for the second day. And the divers are looking forward to getting on the podium this year,” Bartee said.
On the girls side, Katie Philpot will compete in four relay races as Kay Lynn Trenkle focuses on the 200 and 500 freestyle. Katy Buse will compete in the 50-yard freestyle and Calle Bartee will be in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“We’ve been focusing on swimming with great technique,” coach Bartee said. “Pure speed, trying to go faster than they ever went before, do better turns like they never went before or cleaner dives. We’re just trying to sharpen things up.”
Bartee is excited to see what the boys can do after building momentum in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
“The boys have such high team goals, and they are such a close team this year that they really encourage each other and I think that’s part of how they got second in the HAC,” Bartee said.
The 200 and 400 relay teams are going for a school records. The team of Russell Dietz, Ethan Kinney, Zeb Black and Logan Arnold are going for a 200, and Thomas Walsh, Kinney, Black and Arnold will be in the 400.
Individually, Dietz (50 freestyle), Kinney (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Arnold (100 freestyle) are in the Top Teh in their events and are looking to make the top eight this weeked.
“All the boys relays have a chance of coming back and the girls are close and should have a chance to swim again the next day,” Bartee said. “Really the way to score points is to be competing on the next day, so we are looking forward to cutting times from how they did in the HAC.”