Bearcats erase 5-run deficit, snap 5-game skid

After the Bearcats went scoreless and hitless in the first two innings, Kearney finally got going in the bottom of the third. Kearney produced two runs in each of the next three innings off five hits. It was nothing but line drives before Andersen’s home run.

Reese Bober and Max Myers led Kearney with two hits. Easton Bruce, Cale Conrad, Creed Martin and Korben Rich each recorded a hit and an RBI.

“You just have to keep your head in the game,” Andersen said. “A lot of people would sit down and I think the main thing we kept our head in the game. We got our sticks going, our defense came along and we got the ‘dub.’ That was good for us.”

The Bearcats pitched 10 strikeouts. Andersen finished with seven in five innings, and Lucas Wegner added three more as the reliever. Kearney shut out Northeast in the final four innings.

After going through a gauntlet week, a home win over Northeast for the second time this season could be the confidence boost needed to turn the season around.