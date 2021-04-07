Bearcats erase 5-run deficit, snap 5-game skid

KEARNEY — The Kearney High baseball team ended its five-game losing streak Monday but had to work for the win against a winless Lincoln Northeast team.
The Bearcats (4-7) overcame a five-run deficit, and Brayden Andersen, who started on the mound for Bearcats, sealed the deal with a two-run homer to clinch a 10-5 victory over the Rockets at Memorial Field.
Andersen’s home run is Kearney’s first home run of the season. It was the hit that even Andersen didn’t see coming.
“I just sat back, got a curveball and it went over I guess. I didn’t think I got it, but it went over.” Andersen said.” That was a good thing for us. I think our bats are coming around, and I think it was an all-around team victory after a slow start.”
Early in the game, the Bearcats were out of sync defensively right from the jump when Tristan Brandt hit a triple. It would then lead to an RBI single and then an RBI double to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
Northeast added three more in the top of the third. In all, the Rockets put up five runs off five hits.
“You have to give Northeast credit for coming out of the gate, swinging the bat,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “Their first five hitters swung the bat well.
“They did the same thing against us when we played them earlier in the year, so you have to give them a lot of credit. It took us a while to get going offensively, but when we did I think it started to work for us.”
After the Bearcats went scoreless and hitless in the first two innings, Kearney finally got going in the bottom of the third. Kearney produced two runs in each of the next three innings off five hits. It was nothing but line drives before Andersen’s home run.
Reese Bober and Max Myers led Kearney with two hits. Easton Bruce, Cale Conrad, Creed Martin and Korben Rich each recorded a hit and an RBI.
“You just have to keep your head in the game,” Andersen said. “A lot of people would sit down and I think the main thing we kept our head in the game. We got our sticks going, our defense came along and we got the ‘dub.’ That was good for us.”
The Bearcats pitched 10 strikeouts. Andersen finished with seven in five innings, and Lucas Wegner added three more as the reliever. Kearney shut out Northeast in the final four innings.
After going through a gauntlet week, a home win over Northeast for the second time this season could be the confidence boost needed to turn the season around.
“We have good kids, and we have good athletes,” Archer said. “We just have to get everything put together. We have to get some timely hits, the two-out hits that you need to win a baseball game, and the pitchers need to continue to throw strikes, but the biggest thing is we need to play better on defense, so that’s where it starts.”