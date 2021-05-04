Bearcats close out regular season with a home win

KEARNEY — The regular season of the Kearney High School baseball team has finally gone with the wind.
The Bearcats ended the season on a high note by beating Omaha Burke High School, 9-2, finishing above .500 at 14-13. With the win, the Bearcats will wait until the release of the district pairings. For Kearney coach Brad Archer, it was a win needed with the postseason approaching.
“We told the kids before the game that this was the start of the playoffs for us,” Archer said. “It cemented the seed that we might get.”
Brayden Andersen had another strong performance on the mound and at the plate. Dealing with 25- mph wind, Andersen only allowed three hits and one error to go along with his five strikeouts in six innings. Burke’s only two runs came in the fourth and fifth innings. At the plate Andersen was 2 of 4 with two RBIs after a line-drive double that would send two runners home.
“Brayden competed really hard today. He threw a good game, and we played solid defense behind him,” Archer said. “Creed Martin made some solid catches out in right field with a 25-mph wind. It was not easy out there. I thought defensively we handled the ball in the infield and the outfielders took care of the wind today.”
Kearney produced 11 hits to go along with the nine earned runs. In the first three innings, the Bearcats collected RBI singles from Korben Rich, Reese Rober and Easton Bruce. In the fourth, the Bearcats scored four more runs. It included Anderson’s RBI double and two more in the bottom of the fifth.
“It was good for us to put some runs on the board, and I think we got 11 hits during the game, so from an offense standpoint that was good to see,” Archer said.
As the Bearcats wait for their next opponent, the announcement of the district pairings will be on Wednesday. The opening round will start Saturday.