Bearcats close out regular season with a home win

KEARNEY — The regular season of the Kearney High School baseball team has finally gone with the wind.

The Bearcats ended the season on a high note by beating Omaha Burke High School, 9-2, finishing above .500 at 14-13. With the win, the Bearcats will wait until the release of the district pairings. For Kearney coach Brad Archer, it was a win needed with the postseason approaching.

“We told the kids before the game that this was the start of the playoffs for us,” Archer said. “It cemented the seed that we might get.”

Brayden Andersen had another strong performance on the mound and at the plate. Dealing with 25- mph wind, Andersen only allowed three hits and one error to go along with his five strikeouts in six innings. Burke’s only two runs came in the fourth and fifth innings. At the plate Andersen was 2 of 4 with two RBIs after a line-drive double that would send two runners home.

“Brayden competed really hard today. He threw a good game, and we played solid defense behind him,” Archer said. “Creed Martin made some solid catches out in right field with a 25-mph wind. It was not easy out there. I thought defensively we handled the ball in the infield and the outfielders took care of the wind today.”