KEARNEY — The NSAA State Swim/Dive Championships begin on Thursday, which means Kearney High will be traveling to Lincoln to compete.

The Bearcats have 22 entries, with two divers, eight individuals and three relays for boys and six individuals and three relays for girls.

With all six relays qualifying for KHS, swimmers have lots of opportunities for growth.

“I am really excited for the relays,” Kearney High coach Jane Bartee said. “The girls are faster than we have been in a long while so I'm excited to see how close they can get to the school records. The boys have a lot of new faces stepping up, so I'm looking to see how they rise to the occasion.”

Along with their involvement in the relays, a pair Bearcat seniors qualified for two individual events.

Zebediah Black is seeded 10th at 21.82 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, and 18th at 49.69 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Anai Aguirre is seeded 23rd at 2:02.29 in the 200-yard freestyle, and 26th at 5:38.62 in the 500-yard freestyle.

“Zeb and Anai have both improved a lot this season,” Bartee said. “I think for them realizing that this is their last season made them work a little harder than they had before.”

Another senior who has stepped up is Blake Parks, who broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet in 59.90 seconds. He is seeded 11th.

Junior Aiden Grierson also qualified for two individual events. He is seeded ninth in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.21 seconds and 16th in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:01.68.

The Bearcats are focusing on the basics heading into the meet, as nerves are always a factor.

“This is the time to celebrate all their hard work,” Bartee said. “It's time to fine tune this week and then relax and enjoy the experience. When swimmers and divers get tense, their muscles tighten and then they actually go slower, so we try to keep them relaxed.”

The team has one freshman competing on the girls side in Reese Holscher, who is seeded 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.99. Holscher is also involved in all three relays.

KHS athletes swam fast at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and they’re hoping to break more school records this week.

“Our goal at state is always to swim faster, or get a dive score that is as high as the season,” Bartee said. “We really just want to swim faster at state than they have all season. For the girls it would be great to crack into the top 15 teams, and for the boys I would be really excited if they were able to be in the top 10 again this year.”

Competition will take place at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with diving on Thursday, swimming prelims on Friday and swimming finals on Saturday.