Bearcat softball cruise past Links

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School softball team needed just 2 1/2 innings to defeat Lincoln High School 16-0 Thursday evening at Kearney’s Patriot Park.
The Bearcats scored nine runs in the first inning and seven more in the second to invoke the mercy rule.
Kearney accumulated 10 hits while improving to 7-3.
Sophi Junker fueled the offense, going 2 for 2 and driving in four runs.
Haley Becker also went 2 for 2 with a double and drove in two runs. Kenzie Bonner also had two hits and drove in two runs.
Becker and Junker handled the pitching with Becker throwing two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Junker pitched one inning, striking out two.
KCHS adds two wins
GENOA — Kearney Catholic High School softball improved to 10-1 with wins Thursday over Twin River and Aquinas in a triangular at Genoa.
The Stars scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning against Twin River to come away with a 7-3 victory.
Payton Schirmer, batting in the ninth spot in the lineup, went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Carleigh Eurek had two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Liv Nore also had two hits.
Jacee Nore was the winning pitcher, striking out three and allowing four hits in four innings.
Bralen Biddlecome pitched the last two innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
In a 12-0 victory over Aquinas, the Stars scored multiple runs in all three innings of the mercy-rule win.
Biddlecome was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Eurek was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Lauren Marker was 2 for 3 with a double.
Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out three.
