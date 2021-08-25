Bats help Kearney Catholic bounce back with 12-0 shut out

The Stars found a hole and ran with it as they produced eight more runs off seven hits and then two runs in the third to clinch the game. Krista Lee had two RBIs, including a triple. Alexis Keim also produced two hits and an RBI. Five more batters contributed with one hit for the Stars.

“I think it helped to get our bats out early and score first,” Eurek said. “I think it was a tough loss last night, so we wanted redemption. We came back and got that run rule.

Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher for the second time at Patriot Park. Despite having a fast start as their ace pitcher, it is a challenge for the senior.

“It’s definitely a lot harder than last year, but I need to take care of my body, and I’m just really focused before the game ... to really tell me myself what I need to go through and what I need to execute a good performance,” Biddlecome said.

Kearney Catholic will focus on their three-week road stretch beginning Thursday when they take on Hershey High School. Then end their week competing at the Holdredge Tournament on Saturday.

“We don’t have a lot practices that we can do a tough practice,” Tidwell said. “We have a lot of pregame practices so, tomorrow we’re going to regroup and talk about the things we need to get done for Hershey, and like I said before, we are taking it one game at a time. When we lose focus of that, it’s when we get into trouble. We lost focus of that Monday night.”