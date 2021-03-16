Baseball returns, Kearney's home opener Thursday

KEARNEY — There’s good news for the Kearney High School baseball team. There will be a season.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would have been the Bearcats’ second season as a baseball program. After a one-year hiatus, coach Brad Archer is looking forward to getting back out there on Memorial Field.
“Coming into this spring right now, we’ve had great weather so far,” Archer said. “So we got a lot more done than we did the first year when the program started just simply from a weather standpoint.”
The downside for the Bearcats is this could be the youngest and most inexperienced team they have had at the varsity level. After losing nine graduates, Kearney returns six seniors on the roster, and two of them are pitchers. The underclassmen have little to no varsity experience. However, they did benefit from playing summer ball for Kearney Runza, and it benefited Archer in identifying some new starters.
“We’re expecting to have a lot of growing pains but at the same time, I love our kids,” Archer said. “They are hard workers and they put in a lot of time and effort to prepare this year.”
Cal Higgins and Ethan Mroczek will be Kearney’s top two pitchers. Both seniors will continue their baseball careers at the junior college level. Higgins has signed to play for Iowa Western, and Mroczek committed to Dodge City Community College.
“Obviously, right now anytime you talk about the sport of baseball, it starts on the mound. So we’re going to have to get some things done there. With the number of games we play during the spring ... you’re looking to end up needing a number of kids to perform. We’ve got to have a deep (pitching) staff to carry over,” Archer said.
Another pair of seniors are Easton Bruce and Seth Altwine. Both will be starting as outfielders. Bruce has signed to play at Colorado State-Pueblo next year, while Altwine is set to play at Dakota State University. Archer is confident that Kearney’s defense could be their strength this year.
“I think defensively we should be able to hold our own,” Archer said. “We’ve got good athletes and at this point and time, I’m not really worried about the defense we’re going to put out there.”
What might give the Bearcats some worry is when they are at the plate.
Archer hopes to improve their hitting, especially when they have two strikes and base runners.
“Offensively, that might be where we have our growing pains. If our first two scrimmages are any indications, then we have go to do a better job of cutting down our strikeouts. We ought to battle a little bit tougher when we have two strikes on us and those types of things.
“We’ve got to do a better job at the plate, work some walks and those types of things. And then we’ve got to make sure that we are getting the ball put in play, especially with two strikes on a consistent basis,” he said
The Bearcats, in their first year, went 18-10 with a District A-1 title and competed at state. They also produced a lot of top-tier talent who have went onto college. The Bearcats might not have the same expectations, but there is no pressure either. For Archer, he can’t wait to return this season.
“We expect our kids to go out and compete, and I know they will. We had a couple weeks of practice and everyone is looking forward to getting the season started as well as the coaching staff.”
The Bearcats will take on Lincoln Southeast in the home opener at 4 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Field.