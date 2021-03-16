Baseball returns, Kearney's home opener Thursday

“Obviously, right now anytime you talk about the sport of baseball, it starts on the mound. So we’re going to have to get some things done there. With the number of games we play during the spring ... you’re looking to end up needing a number of kids to perform. We’ve got to have a deep (pitching) staff to carry over,” Archer said.

Another pair of seniors are Easton Bruce and Seth Altwine. Both will be starting as outfielders. Bruce has signed to play at Colorado State-Pueblo next year, while Altwine is set to play at Dakota State University. Archer is confident that Kearney’s defense could be their strength this year.

“I think defensively we should be able to hold our own,” Archer said. “We’ve got good athletes and at this point and time, I’m not really worried about the defense we’re going to put out there.”

What might give the Bearcats some worry is when they are at the plate.

Archer hopes to improve their hitting, especially when they have two strikes and base runners.

“Offensively, that might be where we have our growing pains. If our first two scrimmages are any indications, then we have go to do a better job of cutting down our strikeouts. We ought to battle a little bit tougher when we have two strikes on us and those types of things.