Aurora hands Kearney Catholic volleyball first loss

GOTHENBURG — Kearney Catholic suffered its first volleyball loss of the season Friday at the Harvest Festival Invitational at Gothenburg, getting upset by Aurora, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, a Class B team that came into the tournament with a 5-5 record.

The Stars (8-1) defeated Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, and Minden, 25-13, 25-13, in the first day of the two-day tournament.

In the loss to the Huskies, the Stars had 40 kills — 14 by Ashley Keck, seven by Jill Collins, six by Ashlyn Wischmeier and five by Bailey Spangler. Ella Bruggeman served for two aces and Collins had two blocks.

In the win over Minden, Wischmeier had six kills and Keck had five. Kamryn David and Josie Denney had two ace serves.

In the win over Ogallala, Keck had 11 kills and Bailey Spangler had 10. Wischmeier had two aces.