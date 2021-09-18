All-Star Defense: Kearney Catholic improves to 4-0, shuts down rival Ogallala

“Our seven guys up front have been doing a great job stopping the run, and then when our secondary can sit back, we know that our front seven are going to stop the run. It just makes our job so much easier,” said Brett Mahony of his fellow Stars.

The Stars led the Indians 17-0 at the half. Kearney Catholic scored on the first two drives. Mahony’s first touchdown pass was to Max McBride on a quick-screen. Mahony has been efficient in the passing game. Almost perfect in the first six attempts, he finished the night completing 10 of 15 for 90 yards.

“Coach Harvey always has a game plan offensively,” Mahony said. “In the last two weeks, we’re about this close of being dang-near perfect with it, but we will get there.”

The Stars also have been pounding the ball effectively, recording 296 yards on the ground. Grieser led the way with 148 yards in 20 carries.

“We want to be able to run the football,” Harvey said. “We know that if we want to accomplish our long-term goal, we’ve got to be able to establish a run game. “