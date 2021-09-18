All-Star Defense: Kearney Catholic improves to 4-0, shuts down rival Ogallala

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team did not end the game in a shutout, but sending their rival Ogallala back out west with a loss felt just as rewarding.
A dominating defensive performance led the Stars to a 24-6 rout against the Indians The Stars continue their football perfection at 4-0 on the season.
“We figured they were going to do some certain things in certain sets, and we have defensive calls set up for that, and our young men were flying around,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said after the game. “Our D-linemen were getting off blocks, the linebackers were flowing most of the night and the secondary was doing their job. Yeah, we put up 24 points, but the defense is everything.”
The defense dominated the line of scrimmage, keeping the Indians grounded with their run-stopping plays.
The Indians would continue to go three-and-out each series. The Indians would attempt to go for it on fourth down and failed on each attempt. One turned into a fumble at the Stars’ 13-yard line late in the second quarter, which could’ve been their opportunity to put points on the board before the half. Riley Grieser recovered the fumble for the Stars.
The Indians avoided a shutout late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Harry Caskey connected with Cameron Bush on a short slant.
“Our seven guys up front have been doing a great job stopping the run, and then when our secondary can sit back, we know that our front seven are going to stop the run. It just makes our job so much easier,” said Brett Mahony of his fellow Stars.
The Stars led the Indians 17-0 at the half. Kearney Catholic scored on the first two drives. Mahony’s first touchdown pass was to Max McBride on a quick-screen. Mahony has been efficient in the passing game. Almost perfect in the first six attempts, he finished the night completing 10 of 15 for 90 yards.
“Coach Harvey always has a game plan offensively,” Mahony said. “In the last two weeks, we’re about this close of being dang-near perfect with it, but we will get there.”
The Stars also have been pounding the ball effectively, recording 296 yards on the ground. Grieser led the way with 148 yards in 20 carries.
“We want to be able to run the football,” Harvey said. “We know that if we want to accomplish our long-term goal, we’ve got to be able to establish a run game. “
Grieser has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the last four games. Mahony added 84 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns. As the duo keep filling the stat sheet on the ground, it compliments the offensive live that kept paving the way for the Stars’ running attack.