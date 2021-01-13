After two big wins, Stars sluggish at start of win over Lexington

KEARNEY — After back-to-back big-game victories, Kearney Catholic’s boys dealt with a little bit of a letdown Tuesday night.
Sluggish on offense and not hitting shots that usually fall, the Class C1 No. 3-ranked Stars couldn’t shake a two-win Lexington team until Brett Mahony came to life late in the second quarter.
Mahony finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and half a dozen steals to lead the Stars to a 56-36 win at Cope Coliseum.
“I would say you could probably lump this whole game almost with the second half in North Platte as maybe a little hangover from a good win against GICC,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said. “I thought in the first half, us not having shots fall affected our energy on the defensive end and giving some stuff up.
“If we want to get to where we’re going to be, we can’t have our offensive performance affect the other end on defense.”
The Stars, who upset previously unbeaten Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday then beat Class A North Platte on Saturday, shot 33% the first quarter Tuesday, while taking an 11-8 lead. They warmed up a little bit in the second quarter, but they finished the first half making only 2 of 10 3-pointers.
“I told our kids that last year (Lexington) coach Coach Zach Jones and Coach Jerry Buck have great defensive minds. They’re going to have a way to shut us down a little bit,” Langan said. “When we didn’t hit shots from outside we tried to force some things into double and triple teams instead of kicking it out and trust that we’re going to hit some shots.”
However, Lexington (2-7) was even colder and plagued by 10 first-half turnovers and couldn’t take advantage of the Stars’ struggles.
In the third quarter, Lexington hit one 3-pointer, by Dru Truax who led the Minutemen with 12 points, and two free throws. That allowed the Stars (11-2) to open a 28-point lead and turn the fourth quarter over to the reserves.
Lexington scored half of its points in the final eight minutes.
“We have to be up for everybody. With beating GICC and whatever the ratings are, we’re going to have an X on our chest for the rest of the year and we have to be ready to go,” Langan said.
The Stars, who will be back in action Thursday hosting Broken Bow, have just one team left on their non-tournament schedule with a sub-.500 record.
@HubSports_Buck
KCHS 56, Lexington 36
Score by Quarters
Lexington (2-7)8 5 5 18 — 36
KCHS (11-2)11 17 17 11 — 56
Lexington — Dru Truax 12, Jase Carpenter 8, Austin Friedrichsen 7, Luis Catellanos 4, Kaden West 2, Noah Converse 2, Greysen Strauss 1.
Kearney Catholic — Brett Mahony 25, Garret Schmaderer 9, Blake Thiele 8, Jaden Seier 4, Dylan Merz 4, Tanner Plugge 2, Logan O’Brien 2, Kegan Bosshamer 2.