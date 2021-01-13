After two big wins, Stars sluggish at start of win over Lexington

KEARNEY — After back-to-back big-game victories, Kearney Catholic’s boys dealt with a little bit of a letdown Tuesday night.

Sluggish on offense and not hitting shots that usually fall, the Class C1 No. 3-ranked Stars couldn’t shake a two-win Lexington team until Brett Mahony came to life late in the second quarter.

Mahony finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and half a dozen steals to lead the Stars to a 56-36 win at Cope Coliseum.

“I would say you could probably lump this whole game almost with the second half in North Platte as maybe a little hangover from a good win against GICC,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said. “I thought in the first half, us not having shots fall affected our energy on the defensive end and giving some stuff up.

“If we want to get to where we’re going to be, we can’t have our offensive performance affect the other end on defense.”

The Stars, who upset previously unbeaten Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday then beat Class A North Platte on Saturday, shot 33% the first quarter Tuesday, while taking an 11-8 lead. They warmed up a little bit in the second quarter, but they finished the first half making only 2 of 10 3-pointers.